National Diaper Bank Network Awarded a $125,000 Grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has announced the receipt of a $125,000 grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, led by philanthropist Alex Cohen.

The funding will enable NDBN to provide diapers to 25 NDBN-member basic needs banks nationwide, helping ensure that approximately 10,000 babies receive the basic necessities they require to thrive.

The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland

"According to The NDBN Diaper Check 2026, nearly half of U.S. families with young children struggle to afford diapers," said NDBN CEO Joanne Samuel Goldblum. "Funding from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation helps NDBN directly support smaller, community-based diaper banks and get more clean diapers to children in need. By working together, we are reducing diaper insecurity in the U.S. and building better futures for all babies."

The 25 NDBN-member diaper banks sharing in the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation 2026 grant, include (listed alphabetical by state):

Alabama

Huntsville - Food Bank of North Alabama

Alaska

Anchorage - Programs for Infants and Children

California

Martinez - Sweet Beginnings Family Resource Center

Connecticut

Florida

Stuart - Martin County Healthy Start Coalition

Illinois

Lombard - The Outreach House, First Things First Program

Iowa

Louisiana

Lafayette - Junior League of Lafayette Diaper Bank

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Elko - SCA Shakopee Community Assistance

Missouri

New Madrid - Southeast Diaper Bank at New Madrid County Family Resource Center

Osage Beach - The Changing Table

New York

Ohio

Cleveland - The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland

Oregon

Redmond - Every Child Central Oregon

South Carolina

Texas

Waco - McLennan County Diaper Collective

Washington

La Conner - Diaper Bank of Skagit County

Wisconsin

Osceola - United Way St Croix Valley Diaper Bank

Wyoming

The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation has given $600,000 in grants to the National Diaper Bank Network.

About National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to strengthening the social fabric that unites communities by ensuring individuals, children, and families have the basic material necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential. 2026 marks the nonprofit's 15th anniversary year. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN creates awareness, advances public policy, leads original research, and builds community to end diaper insecurity and period product insecurity in the U.S. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities throughout the U.S. More information on NDBN is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Instagram (@DiaperNetwork), X (@DiaperNetwork), Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork), and Bluesky

(@diapernetwork.bsky.social).

Media Contact:

National Diaper Bank Network

Briana Haas

[email protected]

203.309.1364

SOURCE National Diaper Bank Network