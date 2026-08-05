National Diaper Bank Network Awarded a $125,000 Grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation
News provided byNational Diaper Bank Network
Aug 05, 2026, 08:37 ET
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has announced the receipt of a $125,000 grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, led by philanthropist Alex Cohen.
The funding will enable NDBN to provide diapers to 25 NDBN-member basic needs banks nationwide, helping ensure that approximately 10,000 babies receive the basic necessities they require to thrive.
"According to The NDBN Diaper Check 2026, nearly half of U.S. families with young children struggle to afford diapers," said NDBN CEO Joanne Samuel Goldblum. "Funding from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation helps NDBN directly support smaller, community-based diaper banks and get more clean diapers to children in need. By working together, we are reducing diaper insecurity in the U.S. and building better futures for all babies."
The 25 NDBN-member diaper banks sharing in the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation 2026 grant, include (listed alphabetical by state):
Alabama
- Huntsville - Food Bank of North Alabama
Alaska
- Anchorage - Programs for Infants and Children
California
- Martinez - Sweet Beginnings Family Resource Center
Connecticut
- Madison - Bare Necessities, Inc.
Florida
Illinois
- Lombard - The Outreach House, First Things First Program
Iowa
- Des Moines - Start Small Project
- Indianola - Short Years Partnership, Short Years Diaper Bank
Louisiana
- Lafayette - Junior League of Lafayette Diaper Bank
Massachusetts
- Greenfield - United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region Diaper Bank
- Huntington - It Takes a Village
Minnesota
Missouri
- New Madrid - Southeast Diaper Bank at New Madrid County Family Resource Center
- Osage Beach - The Changing Table
New York
- Albany - The Food Pantries
- Brooklyn - Expecting Relief
- Painted Post - Twin Tier Baby Bank
Ohio
- Cleveland - The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland
Oregon
- Redmond - Every Child Central Oregon
South Carolina
- Elgin - United for Baby
- Charleston - Junior League of Charleston, Charleston Area Diaper Bank
Texas
Washington
- La Conner - Diaper Bank of Skagit County
Wisconsin
- Osceola - United Way St Croix Valley Diaper Bank
Wyoming
- Sheridan - Volunteers of America, Mommy's Closet
The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation has given $600,000 in grants to the National Diaper Bank Network.
About National Diaper Bank Network
The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to strengthening the social fabric that unites communities by ensuring individuals, children, and families have the basic material necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential. 2026 marks the nonprofit's 15th anniversary year. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN creates awareness, advances public policy, leads original research, and builds community to end diaper insecurity and period product insecurity in the U.S. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities throughout the U.S. More information on NDBN is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Instagram (@DiaperNetwork), X (@DiaperNetwork), Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork), and Bluesky
(@diapernetwork.bsky.social).
Media Contact:
National Diaper Bank Network
Briana Haas
203.309.1364
SOURCE National Diaper Bank Network
Share this article