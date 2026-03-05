Depend® Donates 2.1 Million Absorbent Underwear to Mark National Diaper Bank Network's 15th Anniversary

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is partnering with Depend®, a Kimberly-Clark brand, to distribute 2.1 million pair of absorbent underwear to basic needs banks around the country in recognition of NDBN's 15th anniversary year in 2026.

The donated products will be shipped via 15 tractor-trailer trucks to 15 NDBN-member basic needs banks serving communities in 11 U.S. states.

"Bladder leaks affect 100 million women & men in the U.S., and many people struggle to afford the supplies they need," said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO and founder of the National Diaper Bank Network. "More and more, we are seeing people turning to basic needs banks for help. This generous donation from Depend will help improve lives of individuals and families in communities across the country."

Founded in 2011 with support from Huggies®, NDBN has grown into a network of more than 300 basic needs banks throughout the U.S. Many NDBN members distribute baby diapers, and/or period products as well as bladder protection supplies.

About National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to strengthening the social fabric that unites communities by ensuring individuals, children, and families have the basic material necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN creates awareness, advances public policy, leads original research, and builds community to end diaper insecurity and period product insecurity in the U.S. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities throughout the U.S. More information on NDBN is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Instagram (@DiaperNetwork), X (@DiaperNetwork), Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork), and Bluesky (@diapernetwork.bsky.social).

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

