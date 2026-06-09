National Eczema Association Launches Free Community Events to Help People Live Well With Eczema

Free one-day programs offer practical strategies, education, expert guidance, and community connection for people living with eczema and their caregivers

NOVATO, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Eczema Association (NEA) launches the 2026 series of Living Well with Eczema — free, one-day community events to help people better understand, manage, and improve life with their condition.

Focusing on eczema treatment options, daily management, and support, this year's engaging series kicks off on August 1 in New York City at the New York Academy of Medicine, followed by similar programs on August 22 in Columbus, Ohio, and on September 26 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The National Eczema Association (NEA) is the nation's largest nonprofit patient advocacy organization serving more than 31 million Americans living with eczema and those who care for them. NEA offers extensive educational resources, programs, and support for the eczema community. Visit NationalEczema.org.

Whether newly diagnosed or managing eczema for years, participants will leave with evidence-informed guidance from experts, real-world strategies, and a stronger sense of community — all in a welcoming and supportive environment.

"Living with eczema can be overwhelming, especially when people are trying to navigate treatment options and conflicting information," said Kristin Belleson, NEA President and CEO. "Living Well with Eczema was created to help people access trusted education, practical tools, and meaningful community connections. We want attendees to leave feeling more informed, more supported, and more confident in managing their eczema."

Living Well with Eczema Event Series

All events are free and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged.

New York City, NY | Saturday, August 1, 2026 Doors open: 8:00 a.m. | Program: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Location: New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Ave, New York City Registration link here.

Columbus, OH | Saturday, August 22, 2026 Doors open: 8:00 a.m. | Program: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Location: Fawcett Center, 2400 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH Registration link here .

St. Louis, MO | Saturday, September 26, 2026 Doors open: 8:00 a.m. | Program: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Location: Knight Center at Washington University, Throop Drive & Snow Way Drive, St. Louis, MO Registration link here.



What Attendees Can Expect

Each Living Well with Eczema event brings together trusted eczema experts, practical education, and meaningful community connections to help people better understand and manage eczema.

Attendees can expect:

Evidence-informed education on eczema, treatment options, skincare, and symptom management

Discussions on the emotional and mental health impacts of eczema

Practical tools and strategies for navigating care and advocating for their needs

Opportunities to connect with others who understand the eczema experience

Resources and take-home materials from the National Eczema Association

To learn more and register, visit: https://nationaleczema.org/living-well-with-eczema/

About the National Eczema Association

Founded in 1988, the National Eczema Association (NEA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the largest patient advocacy organization serving the more than 31 million Americans living with eczema and those who care for them. NEA provides programs and resources to elevate the diverse lived experience of eczema, helping patients and caregivers understand their condition, actively engage in their care, find strength in one another, and improve their lives. NEA also advances critical eczema research and partners with key stakeholders to ensure the patient voice is represented and valued in education, care, and treatment decision-making.

Learn more: NationalEczema.org

SOURCE National Eczema Association