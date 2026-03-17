THE NATIONAL ECZEMA ASSOCIATION (NEA) AWARDS 9 GRANTS FOR ECZEMA RESEARCH

New research will explore key aspects of eczema, from the science and genetics behind inflammation to advanced screening and patient-reported outcomes.

NOVATO, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Eczema Association (NEA) announces the annual recipients from its Research Grant program, funding $465,000 in new eczema research. Nine outstanding investigators from U.S.-based and international institutions will conduct innovative eczema studies across five different grant categories.

As the leading nonprofit, private funder of eczema research for over 20 years, the National Eczema Association (NEA) has invested nearly $4.9 million since its first grant was awarded in 2004.

As the leading nonprofit, private funder of eczema research for over 20 years, NEA has invested nearly $4.9 million since its first grant was awarded in 2004. Collectively, NEA-funded grants for basic science, clinical, and translational research have supported a deeper understanding of the symptoms, comorbidities, and burdens of eczema, provided insights into new treatment strategies, and furthered the ability to improve care and prevention.

"Eczema is a chronic, non-contagious inflammatory skin disease that affects more than 31 million adults and children in the U.S., many of whom experience significant impacts on their overall health and quality of life," says Wendy Smith Begolka, Chief Program & Mission Officer at NEA. "The NEA grant program was originally established to fill a much-needed gap in eczema research, and now, more than two decades later, it's encouraging to see the breadth and scope of work represented, offering real potential to improve the lives of people living with this burdensome skin disease."

The newly awarded grants are:

Champion Research Grant – Encourages proven researchers to continue research on emerging or ongoing challenges in eczema or bring their expertise to the field of eczema.

Carlos J Aranda, PhD, University of Granada, Granada, Spain: B-SIDE AD – B cell Signatures within Distinct Endotypes in Atopic Dermatitis

Childhood Eczema Challenge Grant – Created in collaboration with the Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance (PeDRA), this award is intended to accelerate research that improves the health and quality of life of pediatric patients and their families.

Ayesha Jawed, MPH & Ernest Carter, MD, PhD, Kennedy Krieger Institute, Baltimore, MD: Advancing Screening and Education for Eczema in Children with Neurodevelopmental and Complex Medical Needs

Spotlight Research Grant – Promotes patient-centered outcomes research.

Joy Wan, MD, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD: Patient-reported outcomes integration in pediatric eczema care

Catalyst Research Grant – Supports talented early-career scientists on the path toward becoming the next generation of eczema thought leaders by supporting hypothesis-driven research projects.

Mohini Bhattacharya, PhD, University of Colorado, Denver, Denver, CO: Collagen-dependent mechanisms that drive MRSA infection severity and inflammation in AD skin

University of Colorado, Denver, Denver, CO: Anita Gola, PhD, The Rockefeller University, New York, NY: The Role of Langerhans Cells-Derived Prostaglandins in Epidermal Homeostasis and Inflammation

The Rockefeller University, New York, NY: Cai Han, PhD, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA: CRISPR screening reveals a key role for sensory neuronal PKC-θ signaling in protease allergen-triggered neuroinflammation

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA: Anna Vathrakokoili Pournara, PhD, Wellcome Sanger Institute, Hinxton, England: Understanding the causal link between genetic variants and cellular programs that drive barrier dysfunction and inflammation in atopic eczema

Wellcome Sanger Institute, Hinxton, England: Damon Tumes, PhD, University of South Australia, Adelaide, Australia: Rapid unbiased identification IgE and non-IgE mediated immune reactivity in patients with severe eczema

Engagement Research Grant – Intended for emerging investigators exploring a new research concept, piloting a new experiment, or undertaking a novel or secondary data analysis.

Hayden Schandua, BS, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA: Clinical and molecular profiling of anatomical endotypes in atopic dermatitis

Learn more about NEA's ongoing support of eczema research.

About the National Eczema Association

Founded in 1988, the National Eczema Association (NEA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the largest patient advocacy organization serving more than 31 million Americans who live with eczema and those who care for them. NEA provides programs and resources to elevate the diverse lived experience of eczema and help patients and caregivers understand their disease, actively engage in their care, find strength in one another, and improve their lives. Additionally, NEA advances critical eczema research and partners with key stakeholders to ensure the patient voice is represented and valued in education, care, and treatment decision-making. Learn more: NationalEczema.org.

SOURCE National Eczema Association