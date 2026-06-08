National Institute of Building Sciences Announces Launch of Modernized WBDG 3.0 Platform

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) today announced the launch of WBDG 3.0, a modernized and enhanced version of the Whole Building Design Guide (WBDG), which has served as a trusted resource for the building community for more than two decades.

"We believe that building innovation is the foundation of American innovation. This is why last year we changed our guiding message to 'Building American Innovation'. We launch the new WBDG as more than an upgraded knowledge repository and management website and instead introduce an innovation management platform freely available to everyone," said George Guszcza, President and CEO of the National Institute of Building Sciences. "WBDG 3.0 delivers critical information and tools across the built environment community to foster cycles of innovation and transformation while continuously improving outcomes for lives, livelihoods, and communities across the nation." The core of WBDG has long provided centralized access to federal facility criteria, authoritative guidance, emerging technologies, and workforce development tools. The release of WBDG 3.0 marks a significant step toward serving federal agencies, industry practitioners, and the broader built environment community more effectively.

A Modernized Platform Built for Today's Users

The modernization effort was driven by extensive community feedback and a shared commitment to improving usability, access, and long-term performance.

WBDG 3.0 now delivers:

An agile and scalable platform for knowledge, learning, innovation, data, and applied research serving practitioners across the built environment

Improved platform stability and technical resilience

Enhanced searchability and navigation of the Federal Facility Criteria

A more intuitive experience for new and returning users

Clearer organization of guidance, standards, and training resources

Integrated access to education and workforce development tools

AI-powered chat to streamline navigation and improve user experience

Together, these improvements create a streamlined, user-focused experience and establish a strong foundation for future enhancements. These capabilities create a more connected ecosystem that supports the full learning lifecycle, guidance, and the adoption of standards.

Introducing the UFC Digital Content Library

Available beginning June 5, 2026, the new UFC Digital Content Library represents a major advancement in how Unified Facilities Criteria are accessed, managed, and applied. The Tri-Service Unified Facility Criteria Program has partnered with NIBS to substantially streamline the review of UFC. Core UFC content published on June 5th will go into effect on 1 July 2026 for project delivery teams. Non-core and Facility-Specific UFCs will be included in the digital content library in early fall.

Key Themes

The UFC Digital Content Library reflects a strategic shift in how criteria are delivered and used:

Transitioning from isolated PDF documents to a cohesive, centralized, and fully searchable digital library

Leveraging a unified software platform to guide tri-service processes, ensuring consistent implementation and transparent, more efficient review workflows

Showcasing current innovations while enabling future connectivity to support more informed, data-driven decision-making

These capabilities enhance usability and transparency, empowering practitioners to navigate, interpret, and apply critical criteria more efficiently.

Explore WBDG 3.0 and share your feedback:

The modernized platform is now available at: https://www.wbdg.org/

The National Institute of Building Sciences invites WBDG users and stakeholders to help shape the future of the Whole Building Design Guide. Through the WBDG Feedback Form, users can share feedback, stay connected on future updates, and express interest in future opportunities to contribute to your organization's insights and innovations to our growing knowledge base. – WBDG Feedback Form

About the National Institute of Building Sciences

The National Institute of Building Sciences, created by act of Congress in 1974, serves as America's authoritative source of findings and recommendations that advance innovation across the built environment and safeguard lives, livelihoods, and communities across the nation. As an independent, non-partisan 501 (c)(3), the National Institute of Building Sciences promotes and protects the national interest, brings together the public and private sectors of the economy, and works with Federal, State, Territorial, Tribal, and local leadership and organizations to increase positive outcomes for all communities.

At the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS), we bring together the public and private sectors of our economy and connect research, policy, and practical application to advance innovation across the built environment. Our mission is to create a safer, more resilient, and technologically advanced infrastructure that serves American communities and strengthens our nation's future.

Building American Innovation isn't just our tagline—it's our commitment because building innovation has always been the foundation of American innovation.

For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE National Institute of Building Sciences