National Institute of Building Sciences Appoints Jade L. Rung, PE, PMP, as Chief Growth Officer

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jade L. Rung, PE, PMP, as its new Chief Growth Officer (CGO). With over 30 years of experience leading critical infrastructure programs, fostering organizational growth, and strengthening public–private partnerships across the engineering and construction sectors, Jade brings a proven record of strategic leadership to the NIBS executive team.

Jade Rung, Chief Growth Officer at the National Institute of Building Sciences

Jade has built a distinguished career leading domestic and international business development efforts, managing major infrastructure projects, and developing high-performing teams. His expertise covers strategic planning, client relations, business unit leadership, and the complete lifecycle delivery of complex transportation, water, and vertical construction programs.

Most recently, Jade served as Senior Vice President and Regional Practice Lead for Bridge & Transportation at Michael Baker International, where he implemented strategic resource management processes and integrated regional business development strategies to improve client satisfaction and foster sustainable growth. Before that, he held national federal market leadership roles, helping to secure more than $110 billion in contract vehicles and significantly increasing the non-DoD federal market share at Michael Baker.

"Jade brings extensive leadership experience, expert business acumen, and deep industry relationships across the built environment that will increase our ability to benefit lives, livelihoods, and communities across the nation," said George Guszcza, President and CEO of NIBS. "His talent for cultivating partnerships and aligning diverse stakeholders will drive our continuing Congressionally chartered mission to promote and protect the national interest and bring together the public and private sectors of America's economy in meaningful ways."

In his role as Chief Growth Officer, Jade will lead strategic expansion, increased engagement at the Federal, State, Territorial, Tribal and local levels, organizational revenue growth, and industry collaborations.

"I am honored to join NIBS and contribute to its vital mission," said Rung. "The opportunities within America's building sector have never been greater. I look forward to working with our team, our partners, and all stakeholders to foster innovation, enhance industry development, and support a safer, more resilient built environment."

Jade holds a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana Tech University, a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Louisiana State University, and professional credentials including Licensed Professional Engineer, Project Management Professional, and Licensed General Contractor in multiple states. He is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Project Management Institute (PMI), Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA), and the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), where he has served in various leadership roles.

About the National Institute of Building Sciences

The National Institute of Building Sciences, created by act of Congress in 1974, serves as America's authoritative source of findings and recommendations that advance innovation across the built environment and safeguard lives, livelihoods, and communities across the nation. As an independent, non-partisan 501 (c)(3), the National Institute of Building Sciences promotes and protects the national interest, brings together the public and private sectors of the economy, and works with Federal, State, Territorial, Tribal, and local leadership and organizations to increase positive outcomes for all communities.

At the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS), we bring together the public and private sectors of our economy and connect research, policy, and practical application to advance innovation across the built environment. Our mission is to create a safer, more resilient, and technologically advanced infrastructure that serves American communities and strengthens our nation's future.

Building American Innovation isn't just our tagline—it's our commitment because building innovation has always been the foundation of American innovation.

For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE National Institute of Building Sciences