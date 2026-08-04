National Institute of Building Sciences Promotes Catheren Gill to Vice President of Strategic Programs and Services

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) is pleased to announce the promotion of Catheren (Cathy) Gill, P.E., to Vice President of Strategic Programs and Services, recognizing her exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and commitment to advancing the organization's mission to improve the built environment.

Cathy brings more than 30 years of experience leading complex engineering, construction, infrastructure, and military programs worldwide. Throughout her distinguished career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, she has managed multi-billion-dollar programs, led large multidisciplinary teams, and delivered mission-critical projects for all six branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as for numerous federal agencies and international partners.

Since joining NIBS, Cathy has played a key role in strengthening strategic initiatives, fostering industry collaboration, and supporting programs that advance innovation, resilience, and sustainability across the built environment. As Program Director for the Sentinel Infrastructure Design Criteria project, she demonstrated exceptional leadership by aligning strategic objectives with practical execution, navigating challenging requirements, and delivering high-quality results. She earned the respect of clients, partners, and colleagues alike with her continued commitment to excellence, collaboration, and mission-focused leadership.

"Cathy is an extraordinary leader with deep expertise across the AECO industry as well as the public sector. Her exceptional ability to bring teams together in solving our nation's most complex challenges has been proven throughout her impressive career," said George Guszcza, President and CEO of the National Institute of Building Sciences. "We are excited and grateful to have her experience and insights shape and grow our ability to support the future of America's built environment."

As Vice President of Strategic Programs and Services, Cathy will oversee key organizational initiatives, strategic partnerships, and program delivery to support NIBS' congressionally authorized mission. She will work closely with public and private-sector stakeholders to expand the institute's impact and develop solutions to the nation's most pressing building and infrastructure challenges.

Prior to joining NIBS, Cathy served as Chief of the Engineering, Construction, and Planning Division for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Wilmington District, where she managed an annual program averaging $1 billion across military, civil works, and interagency projects. She also held senior leadership roles throughout the Corps of Engineers, including assignments in Japan, Micronesia, and across the South Atlantic Division, overseeing engineering and construction programs valued at up to $2 billion annually.

A licensed Professional Engineer, Cathy holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She is also a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute's Leadership for a Democratic Society program.

"I am honored for the opportunity to serve in this new role and to build on the important work already underway at NIBS. I remain committed to advancing innovation, supporting industry collaboration, and helping deliver solutions that improve the resilience, sustainability, and performance of the built environment."

About the National Institute of Building Sciences

The National Institute of Building Sciences, created by an act of Congress in 1974, serves as America's authoritative source of findings and recommendations that advance innovation across the built environment and safeguard lives, livelihoods, and communities across the nation. As an independent, non-partisan 501 (c)(3), the National Institute of Building Sciences promotes and protects the national interest, brings together the public and private sectors of the economy, and works with Federal, State, Territorial, Tribal, and local leadership and organizations to increase positive outcomes for all communities.

At the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS), we bring together the public and private sectors of our economy and connect research, policy, and practical application to advance innovation across the built environment. Our mission is to create a safer, more resilient, and technologically advanced infrastructure that serves American communities and strengthens our nation's future.

Building American Innovation isn't just our tagline—it's our commitment because building innovation has always been the foundation of American innovation.

For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE National Institute of Building Sciences