National Kidney Foundation Launches First-Ever Kidney Hero of the Year Campaign

Seven inspiring nominees of the kidney community recognized through nationwide fundraising campaign leading up to Kidney Heroes Giving Day

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- – The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is proud to launch its inaugural Kidney Hero of the Year campaign, celebrating seven extraordinary nominees whose courage, compassion, and commitment have made a lasting impact on the kidney community.

Representing the many faces of kidney disease, this year's nominees include living kidney donors, transplant recipients, patient advocates, and healthcare professionals. Each has demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving the lives of people affected by kidney disease through advocacy, volunteerism, education, or personal acts of generosity.

As part of the campaign, each nominee is associated with an individual fundraising page. Supporters are encouraged to make a donation in honor of the nominee they believe best embodies the spirit of a Kidney Hero. Every donation serves as a vote, with funds supporting the National Kidney Foundation's mission to revolutionize the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the kidney community, and expanding access to equitable care.

"Being nominated for the National Kidney Foundation's first Kidney Hero of the Year is an incredible honor," said Larry, Kidney Transplant Recipient, Health Advocate and 2026 Kidney Hero of the Year Nominee. "A few years ago, I was doing everything I could to stay healthy while hoping and praying for a kidney transplant. Today, I get to use my story to encourage others, raise awareness about kidney disease and organ donation, and hopefully remind people to never give up and keep walking on their journey. I'm incredibly grateful to the National Kidney Foundation for this recognition and to everyone who's supported me along the way."

"Being a Kidney Hero of the Year nominee is such an honor," said Leah, Kidney Transplant Recipient and Childhood Kidney Disease Advocate. "There are so many amazing kidney warriors, donors, recipients, caregivers, and advocates who deserve this too. We're so thankful to be part of such an amazing community, and especially thankful for her donor, who will always be such a huge part of her story. If sharing our story can bring a little hope, raise awareness, or help someone feel less alone, then that's what matters most to us."

The fundraising campaign culminates on Kidney Heroes Giving Day, August 18, with the nominee receiving the most community support being named the National Kidney Foundation's first Kidney Hero of the Year. The winner will be announced on August 19 and recognized across NKF's national communication channels.

"Behind every kidney journey is a story of courage, perseverance, and hope," said Dr. Marc Hurlbert, Chief Executive Officer of the National Kidney Foundation. "This year's nominees have turned personal challenges into powerful acts of leadership, compassion, and advocacy. They remind us that heroes aren't defined by extraordinary circumstances alone, they're defined by the way they lift others up. We are proud to recognize these remarkable individuals and invite the public to join us in celebrating their impact."

Meet the 2026 Kidney Hero of the Year Nominees

The seven nominees represent the many ways individuals can make a difference in the kidney community. Their stories reflect resilience, generosity, advocacy, and hope.

Melanie – Kidney Disease Advocate and Transplant Recipient

Melanie's kidney journey began unexpectedly during her junior year of college when routine blood work revealed she had kidney problems. Despite having no traditional risk factors or family history of kidney disease, further testing showed she had lupus and lupus nephritis, with her kidneys already at stage 3b.

As her kidney function declined, Melanie faced dialysis, uncertainty, and the emotional challenges of navigating kidney disease while pursuing her dreams. During peritoneal dialysis, she began sharing her experiences on social media, creating a community where people living with kidney disease could connect, share their stories, and feel understood.

Through honesty, creativity, and vulnerability, Melanie has helped countless people feel less alone. After overcoming significant obstacles and returning to the transplant list, she received a kidney transplant in January and continues to use her voice to educate and empower the kidney community.

Larry – Kidney Transplant Recipient and Health Advocate

Larry never expected a routine eye exam to reveal a life-changing diagnosis. After his optometrist discovered signs of dangerously high blood pressure, Larry was hospitalized and learned he had stage 4 kidney disease caused by years of undiagnosed hypertension.

The diagnosis forced Larry to reevaluate his health and future. With support from his family, friends, and healthcare team, he transformed his lifestyle by improving his diet, exercising regularly, prioritizing his mental health, and preparing for transplant.

Larry also rediscovered his passion for music, releasing new work and returning to performing while navigating his kidney journey. In June 2025, he received a living donor kidney from his brother-in-law, who traveled from Bangkok to Texas to give him a second chance at life.

Today, Larry shares his story to encourage others to prioritize kidney health, get screened regularly, and understand that kidney disease does not define their future.

The Ransome Family – Childhood Kidney Disease Advocates

Tayler and Billy Ransome's lives changed when a routine pregnancy ultrasound revealed that their unborn son, Sullivan "Sully" Ransome, had posterior urethral valves (PUV), a rare condition that can cause kidney disease before birth.

Born prematurely at 34 weeks, Sully's parents quickly learned their son was facing kidney failure. After months of medical care, medications, and nightly peritoneal dialysis treatments at home, the Ransomes remained determined to give Sully the best possible life.

In 2025, Sully received a kidney transplant and began experiencing milestones that once felt out of reach, including playing in sprinklers, traveling, and enjoying childhood without the limitations of dialysis.

By sharing their story, the Ransome family offers hope and encouragement to other families navigating childhood kidney disease, reminding them that even the most difficult journeys can lead to brighter days.

Erròn – Kidney Transplant Recipient and Living Donation Advocate

Erròn's life changed suddenly during the COVID-19 pandemic when unexplained memory lapses led him to seek medical attention. Doctors discovered his blood pressure was dangerously high and that his kidneys were failing. Within days, he went from feeling healthy to receiving emergency dialysis.

Determined to save his life, Erròn became an advocate for himself, sharing his story online and searching for a living kidney donor. With support from friends and his community, his story reached thousands of people and inspired many to begin the donor evaluation process.

After about a year and a half on dialysis, Erròn received a kidney transplant through a paired exchange donation chain in 2021. His donor's generosity not only saved his life but helped save the lives of others.

Today, Erròn works to raise awareness about living kidney donation, particularly among Black communities, and encourages people to make informed decisions about how they can help others.

Reggie and Leah– Kidney Transplant Recipient and Childhood Kidney Disease Advocate

Reggie's life changed after a routine checkup revealed that her kidneys were struggling. Doctors soon diagnosed her with ANCA vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disease that caused severe kidney damage and ultimately kidney failure.

As a young dancer and student, Reggie faced challenges no child should have to endure, including dialysis, missed school activities, and time away from the activities she loved. Through it all, she remained open about her journey and leaned on the support of her family, friends, and medical team.

When her parents were unable to donate, Reggie's family shared her story online in hopes of finding a living donor. Their outreach led to a donor match, and after overcoming unexpected delays, Reggie received her kidney transplant.

Now back to dancing, spending time with friends, and enjoying life, Reggie shares a message of hope with other children and families facing kidney disease: stay positive, know you are loved, and keep believing in brighter days ahead.

Joanna Neumann – Kidney Care Professional and Community Advocate

Joanna Neumann has dedicated her career to improving kidney care and supporting patients around the world. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Joanna became a registered nurse in 1983 and discovered her passion for nephrology early in her career.

After moving to the United States in 1991, Joanna continued expanding her expertise in dialysis care, home therapies, patient education, quality improvement, and healthcare leadership. She has spent decades helping patients better understand kidney disease while empowering healthcare professionals to provide compassionate, patient-centered care.

Joanna's commitment extends beyond her professional work. She has volunteered with the National Kidney Foundation for years, participating in community education programs and kidney health screenings to help people learn about prevention and early detection.

For Joanna, education is one of the most powerful tools in the fight against kidney disease. She continues to inspire others by reminding them that every conversation, every resource shared, and every person reached can make a difference.

Bernie and Hope – Living Donation Champions

Bernie's search for answers about his kidney health lasted years before doctors diagnosed him with IgG4-related kidney disease, a rare condition in which his immune system attacked his body. After complications, including a stroke, Bernie learned his kidneys had failed and that waiting for a deceased donor transplant might not be possible.

Determined to find another option, Bernie and his then-girlfriend, now wife, Sarah, launched an extensive search for a living donor. Their outreach reached hundreds of people, including Hope, who had long considered becoming a kidney donor after learning about kidney disease and dialysis through her family experiences.

Hope stepped forward, and after testing confirmed she was a match, she donated her kidney to Bernie in July 2025. What began as a life-saving medical connection became a lasting friendship and partnership dedicated to helping others.

Today, Bernie and Hope share their story to inspire people to give back in whatever way they can, whether through living donation, volunteering, advocacy, or supporting the kidney community.

Throughout the campaign, the National Kidney Foundation will spotlight each nominee across its social media platforms, sharing their inspiring stories and the impact they have made within the kidney community.

The seven Kidney Hero nominees and their stories can be viewed, and supporters can cast their votes through donations, by visiting the campaign page.

Kidney Hero of the Year campaign page

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the kidney community, and expanding access to equitable care. For more information, visit Kidney.org.

Kidney Disease

In the United States, more than 35 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are about four times as likely as White people to have kidney failure. Hispanics experience kidney failure at about double the rate of White people.

Celebrating 75 Years of Excellence

For 75 years, The National Kidney Foundation has been a leader in advancing kidney health, working to ensure that every person has access to high-quality, patient-centered care—from prevention and diagnosis to transplantation.

As we celebrate this milestone, NKF has launched its 75th Anniversary campaign - a bold initiative aimed at transforming kidney health and patient care by 2030. Our goal is to impact 75 million lives by raising funds to help fulfill the NKF mission, drive innovation, empower patients, and advocate for systemic change in kidney health. To make a difference in the fight against kidney disease, visit DONATE TODAY!

SOURCE National Kidney Foundation