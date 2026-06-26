National Kidney Foundation Workshop Identifies Major Gaps in Gout Treatment and Chronic Kidney Disease Care

Experts and patients call for earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and greater

awareness of the link between gout and chronic kidney disease

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to findings from a National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Scientific Workshop reveal significant gaps in the diagnosis and treatment of gout among people with chronic kidney disease (CKD), prompting experts to call for earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment strategies, and greater awareness of the connection between the two conditions.

In February 2026, NKF convened patients, care partners, nephrologists, rheumatologists, and researchers for its Scientific Workshop on the Management of Gout in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). The workshop focused on improving diagnosis, treatment, and patient outcomes for the millions of people living with both gout and kidney disease.

Approximately 9 million Americans live with gout, making it the most common form of inflammatory arthritis in the United States. People with chronic kidney disease face a significantly higher risk because impaired kidney function can reduce the body's ability to remove uric acid.

Related Content: Blog: Gout Isn't Your Fault: What People With Kidney Disease Need to Know

Key Takeaways

Gout and Kidney Disease: Chronic kidney disease (CKD) can increase the risk of gout because damaged kidneys are less able to remove uric acid from the body.





Chronic kidney disease (CKD) can increase the risk of gout because damaged kidneys are less able to remove uric acid from the body. Workshop Key Findings: Experts and patients identified significant gaps in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of gout in people with CKD.

Experts and patients identified significant gaps in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of gout in people with CKD. Gout Misconceptions: Gout is often incorrectly viewed as a condition caused solely by diet or lifestyle choices.





Gout is often incorrectly viewed as a condition caused solely by diet or lifestyle choices. Empowering Patients: Important discussions with healthcare providers include how kidney disease affects gout treatment options and whether medications may help or worsen symptoms.

The workshop, co-chaired by nephrologist Dr. David Mount and rheumatologist Dr. Angelo Gaffo, highlighted the complex relationship between gout and CKD, as well as significant gaps in clinical care and research.

Dr. Joseph Vassalotti, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation, agrees that addressing unmet needs for people living with both gout and chronic kidney disease is crucial.

"How I think about gout in practice is twofold," said Dr. Vassalotti. "First, after the diagnosis is established, initially using treatments to provide relief from the acute gout flare that typically involves severe pain, redness and swelling of one of the joints of the big toe, but other joints can also be affected. Second, after the acute flare is resolved, using long term interventions to prevent gout flares from recurring."

"The participants of the workshop identified major gaps in diagnosis, treatment strategies, and research questions for people living with both gout and chronic kidney disease. NKF is excited to disseminate the workshop findings through an upcoming publication and related educational offerings," he added.

Gout and Kidney Disease: A Two-Way Relationship

Gout develops when uric acid builds in the bloodstream and forms sharp crystals in the joints, causing severe pain, swelling, and inflammation. Because the kidneys help remove uric acid from the body, people with CKD are at greater risk of developing gout.

The relationship also works in the opposite direction. Elevated uric acid levels and gout-related complications may contribute to further kidney damage, creating a cycle that can worsen both conditions.

Experts emphasized that early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are essential to protect both joint and kidney health.

Key Findings from the Workshop

Participants identified several priorities for improving care for people living with gout and CKD:

Increase awareness of the strong connection between gout and kidney disease.





Improve early and accurate diagnosis, particularly among individuals with a family history of gout or kidney disease.





Expand access to personalized treatment plans based on individual symptoms, risk factors, and kidney function.





Optimize medication management to address both gout and kidney health.





Eliminate outdated myths that blame patients for their condition.

Challenging Misconceptions About Gout

One of the workshop's central themes was the need to move beyond common misconceptions.

While diet can influence gout symptoms, experts emphasized that gout is a complex medical condition influenced by genetics, kidney function, and other biological factors. Many patients report feeling blamed for their disease, which can delay diagnosis and treatment.

Workshop participants agreed that improving education among both healthcare providers and the public is critical to reducing stigma and ensuring patients receive evidence-based care.

Empowering Patients to Advocate for Their Health

Patients participating in the workshop stressed the importance of asking questions and engaging actively in treatment decisions.

Experts encouraged individuals living with gout and CKD to discuss concerns such as:

Whether their symptoms could be related to gout.





How kidney disease may affect treatment options.





Whether current medications could improve or worsen gout symptoms.

Research suggests patient outcomes improve when individuals are informed, engaged, and actively involved in treatment decisions.

Next Steps

NKF is developing a comprehensive report summarizing the workshop's findings, areas where additional research is needed, and opportunities to improve care for patients living with both gout and chronic kidney disease.

The report will help guide future research, education, and advocacy efforts aimed at closing persistent gaps in diagnosis and treatment and improving outcomes for people living with both gout and chronic kidney disease. It will be available at Kidney.org later this year.

Kidney Disease

In the United States, more than 35 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are about four times as likely as White people to have kidney failure. Hispanics experience kidney failure at about double the rate of White people.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. For more information about kidney disease, please visit www.kidney.org/ .

SOURCE National Kidney Foundation