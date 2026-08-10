National Kidney Registry & National Liver Registry Host Second Industry Webinar for Transplant Centers to Prepare for New OPTN Serology Testing Regulations
News provided byNational Kidney Registry
Aug 10, 2026, 11:24 ET
Aug 10, 2026, 11:24 ET
GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 representatives from over 80 transplant centers joined the National Kidney Registry and National Liver Registry (NKR/NLR) for their second webinar showcasing their solution to the new Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) 7-day serology testing window.
"Our streamlined serology service allows transplant centers to comply with the new OPTN 7-day window. This service went live today, one week prior to the OPTN's August 17th deadline," said CEO Garet Hil.
The webinar demonstrated how centers can use the NKR/NLR portals to order, schedule, and track serology testing within the mandated 7-day window and included:
This service is available to non-member transplant centers as well all Member Centers. Any center seeking assistance with meeting the new 7-day timeline is encouraged to contact the NKR/NLR.
About the National Kidney Registry
The National Kidney Registry (www.kidneyregistry.com) is an organization whose mission is to save and improve the lives of people facing kidney failure by increasing the quality, speed, and number of living donor transplants while protecting all living donors.
About the National Liver Registry
The National Liver Registry (www.liverregistry.com) is an organization whose mission is to save and improve the lives of people facing liver failure by increasing the quality, speed, and number of living donor transplants while protecting all living donors.
SOURCE National Kidney Registry
Share this article