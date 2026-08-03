NATIONAL LACROSSE LEAGUE AND YINZCAM ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL DIGITAL ENGINE PARTNERSHIP

League-wide initiative creates a connected digital platform for

fan engagement, commercial growth, and continuous innovation.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Lacrosse League (NLL) and YinzCam, Inc. announced a landmark League-wide partnership establishing YinzCam as the Official Digital Engine of the NLL. Combining the NLL's vision for the future of professional box lacrosse with YinzCam's industry-leading technology, the partnership will deliver one of the most comprehensive digital transformations in North American professional sports.

The landmark League-wide partnership establishes YinzCam as the Official Digital Engine of the National Lacrosse League, and will deliver one of the most comprehensive digital transformations in North American professional sports.

YinzCam will serve as the League's digital platform developer, customer data provider, and continuous innovation partner, delivering the integrated technologies that connect every major League touchpoint – from fans and clubs to broadcasts, grassroots programs, and business operations.

Beginning on NLL Faceoff Weekend in November 2026, the partnership will launch the new NLL mobile app, NLL Fan ID powered by YinzCam Single Sign-On, and the NLL Customer Data Platform (CDP). Subsequent releases will include a redesigned League website, rebuilt Club websites and mobile applications, connected jersey technology, and future AI-powered innovations.

YinzCam technology will also extend beyond the professional game into NLL UnBOXedTM, connecting youth participants and community programming directly to the digital platform. By connecting grassroots participation with the professional game, the partnership creates new opportunities to grow the sport while delivering greater value to NLL fans, Clubs, and commercial partners.

"Together with YinzCam, we're building the digital foundation for the next generation of the National Lacrosse League," said Brett Frood, Commissioner of the NLL. "This partnership creates a connected League that delivers better experiences for fans, stronger tools for our Clubs, greater value for our partners, and a platform that can evolve for years to come."

Beyond enhancing the fan experience, YinzCam's partnership with the NLL creates a shared digital foundation that supports smarter business operations, more effective partner activation, and continuous innovation across the League.

Core Partnership Pillars

Unified Digital Platform

YinzCam will deliver a fully integrated digital platform that unifies the League app, League and Club websites, Fan ID, Single Sign-On, and the NLL CDP into one seamless experience. Every interaction across League and Club digital properties will contribute to a unified view of each NLL fan, enabling more personalized content, smarter marketing, and data-informed business decisions throughout the League. This is a first-of-its-kind deployment for YinzCam.

Accelerating Commercial Growth

The single connected platform transforms how the NLL and its Clubs create value for commercial partners. By combining first-party audience intelligence with digital media, broadcast, live events, retail, and grassroots programming, brands will gain more personalized activation opportunities, stronger campaign measurement, and year-round engagement.

"The future of sports partnerships is being driven by data, personalization, and measurable business outcomes," said Kurt Hunzeker, NLL Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations. "By combining YinzCam's digital capabilities with the NLL's evolving commercial strategy, we're creating new ways for partners to connect with fans while providing greater visibility into performance, engagement, and return on investment."

Continuous Innovation

The partnership will create the League's long-term innovation environment, enabling new technologies to be developed, tested, and deployed across broadcast, mobile, web, and in- venue experiences. Future innovations – including enhanced gameday features, AI-powered fan experiences, and advanced venue technologies – will be introduced continuously as fan expectations and League needs evolve.

Connected Experiences

Every NLL player jersey will feature YinzCam branding alongside embedded NFC technology, bridging the live event and the League's digital experience. These connected jerseys will support future capabilities ranging from authenticated merchandise and exclusive digital experiences to enhanced game operations and emerging fan engagement opportunities delivered through the NLL mobile app.

AI Research in Live Competition

The partnership also establishes the NLL as a live production environment for sports technology research. Working alongside Priya Narasimhan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of YinzCam, and head of Carnegie Mellon University's Game Research AI Lab (GRAIL), researchers and students will collaborate to develop AI-driven technologies supporting officiating, broadcast production, player performance, and other League operations.

This collaboration creates a pathway for emerging technologies to move directly from academic research into professional sports while generating real-world insights that can benefit organizations throughout the global sports industry.

"In a transformational technology landscape driven by AI, our partnership with YinzCam and its connection to Carnegie Mellon University uniquely positions the NLL to accelerate innovation across every aspect of League operations," said Edward Derse, NLL Executive Vice President, Technology and Broadcast Operations. "Beyond building a best-in-class digital platform, we are already advancing AI-powered video analytics, ultra-wideband player tracking, and smart equipment technologies that will enhance the fan experience while unlocking new capabilities for teams, players, and broadcasts."

"This is an unprecedented, exhilarating opportunity for impact: for our digital platforms at YinzCam and for our GRAIL sports-technology research lab at Carnegie Mellon University to be so closely integrated with a professional sports league," said Priya Narasimhan. "We're thrilled that the NLL will be able to use our entire capabilities and the full breadth of our digital and data products to power the engine of the NLL's digital future. On top of all this, we will have the privilege of direct collaboration with NLL professionals to apply AI to transform the future of pro lacrosse operations. The NLL will become the testbed for breakthroughs that will ripple across the global sports landscape. Together with the NLL, YinzCam and the GRAIL initiative at Carnegie Mellon will drive the future of AI in sport for lacrosse and beyond lacrosse."

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America's largest professional lacrosse league and welcomed more than 1 million fans for the fourth consecutive year during the 2025-26 season. Founded in 1986, the NLL is comprised of 14 franchises across Canada and the United States, and recently unveiled its largest brand campaign ever, "Welcome to The Next Major League™" and introduced its comprehensive grassroots initiative, NLL UnBOXed™, which will expand the League's footprint to 60 communities across North America by 2028. For the latest scores and developments in the National Lacrosse League, please visit NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

About YinzCam, Inc.

YinzCam delivers unified digital platform solutions to clubs, leagues, and venues across the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, WNBA, NWSL, UFL, Liga MX, English football, F1, and world-class facilities, reaching more than 150 million fans globally. YinzCam's unified digital platform encompasses mobile apps, web platforms, connected TV apps, Apple CarPlay, OTT, mobile wallet, mobile ordering, and a Single Sign-On customer ID that enables frictionless access across the entire platform. Founded in Pittsburgh in 2009 as a Carnegie Mellon University spinoff rooted in academic research, YinzCam has grown to become one of the most trusted global names in sports and entertainment technology. For more information, visit yinzcam.com and casestudies.yinzcam.com. YinzCam.com | @yinzcam

SOURCE YinzCam