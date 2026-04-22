National Law Firm Launches Personal Injury Platform, Rectifi, in Ohio

Through Rectifi, DiCello Levitt Pledges to Fight Giants With Giants™ For Ohioans Facing Big Legal Challenges

CLEVELAND, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DiCello Levitt, one of the largest plaintiffs' law firms in the country, has launched Rectifi, a new personal injury-focused platform designed to serve the legal needs of individuals and families across Ohio. This is the brand's first market, reflecting the law firm's continued investment in the region and commitment to the community.

Rectifi Logo

Rectifi, powered by the lawyers at DiCello Levitt, connects some of the nation's most accomplished trial lawyers with people who have suffered physical, emotional, or financial harm. Its mission is to help clients Fight Giants With Giants™—whether it be taking on a health system after a devastating medical malpractice injury or an institution that enabled abuse—to make things right.

"With Rectifi, we've made a clear commitment to the people of Ohio," said Partner Ken Abbarno, who leads DiCello Levitt's Cleveland office. "By bringing this platform to Ohio first, we're investing deeply in our neighbors and ensuring they have direct access to the same caliber of trial power that corporations rely on every day."

"Our clients are often going through some of the hardest moments of their lives—a devastating car accident, traumatic birth injury, major civil rights violation. Whatever harm they have suffered, our mission is simple: give them the power to Fight Giants With Giants™ and make things right," said Partner Bobby DiCello, who co-leads the Rectifi team with Abbarno.

Rectifi is backed by the national law firm DiCello Levitt, which has been embedded in the Cleveland community since its founding in 2017. The firm now has more than one dozen attorneys practicing from its Mentor, Ohio location.

"It's important for our firm to have a large presence and visibility in Ohio," said DiCello Levitt Founding Partner Mark DiCello. "With Rectifi, we hope to connect more community members with our lawyers and take more cases in our own backyard."

That commitment is reinforced by the firm's acclaimed DiCello Levitt Trial Center, a national trial hub with courtroom facilities in Cleveland and Chicago. There, lawyers test arguments through focus groups and mock trials and apply advanced behavioral research to prepare every case as if it is going to verdict.

"Very few plaintiffs' firms in the country have built the kind of trial infrastructure we have," said DiCello Levitt Founding Partner Adam Levitt. "Our dedicated Trial Center gives lawyers a real, measurable advantage, and Rectifi is another example of how we bring that power directly to individuals and families."

Rectifi handles matters involving birth injuries, civil rights violations, dangerous products, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect and abuse, personal injury, sexual assault and sexual abuse, and trucking accidents. Learn more at Rectifi.law.

About Rectifi

Rectifi, powered by DiCello Levitt, connects some of the world's most accomplished trial lawyers with people who have suffered physical, emotional, and financial harm. We Fight Giants With Giants™—going toe-to-toe with powerful corporations, institutions, and individuals to maximize financial recovery and make things right. Clients do not pay unless we win. Our lawyers have decades of experience in cases involving birth injuries, civil rights violations, dangerous products, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect and abuse, personal injury, sexual assault and sexual abuse, and trucking accidents. Learn more at Rectifi.law.

SOURCE DiCello Levitt LLP