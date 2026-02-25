Leading International Human Rights Lawyer Scott Gilmore Joins DiCello Levitt

Partner Brings Global Practice to Firm's Award-Winning Civil and Human Rights Litigation Team, Acclaimed Trial Center

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Gilmore, a leading international human rights lawyer, has joined DiCello Levitt as a partner, further strengthening the firm's award-winning Civil and Human Rights Litigation Practice. Gilmore brings 20 years of experience in international investigations and more than a decade of experience handling complex, high‑stakes litigation in U.S. courts and before international tribunals on behalf of plaintiffs harmed by human rights abuses, terrorism, environmental injustice, and corporate misconduct.

"Scott is a world‑class litigator whose work has helped define modern human rights cases," said Founding Partner Mark DiCello. "He brings a rare combination of international experience, courtroom skill, and moral clarity that aligns perfectly with who we are as a firm."

Gilmore has represented clients from across the globe, including the heirs of slain war correspondent Marie Colvin, survivors of the Darfur genocide, indigenous communities threatened by climate change, families seeking the recovery of Nazi‑confiscated artworks, and whistleblowers exposing global corporate fraud.

"As corporations and financial institutions operate on a global scale, our clients need lawyers who can meet them there. Scott understands how to build sophisticated cases that span borders, jurisdictions, and industries, and how to successfully litigate them from investigation through trial. His experience significantly strengthens our ability to pursue justice in complex, international matters," said Founding Partner Adam Levitt.

"DiCello Levitt's trial excellence—and the strength of its Trial Center—were major draws for me," Gilmore said. "The firm has built a reputation for winning against some of the most powerful institutions in the world on behalf of people who have suffered the worst. Now, more than ever, we need to focus on trial and appellate strategies to uphold the rule of law and confront abusers."

Gilmore also serves as an Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center. He earned his JD from George Washington University Law School and bachelor's degree from McGill University.

He joins DiCello Levitt's award-winning Trial Center, co-led by Partners Bobby DiCello and Ken Abbarno. The team recently led a multi-firm trial team in trying and winning the first trial in history to hold an international bank responsible for aiding a foreign government in committing genocide. In Kashef, et al. v. BNP Paribas SA, the verdict averaged more than $7 million per person for the first three of more than 23,000 Sudanese genocide survivors.

"Scott is exactly the kind of lawyer we want in the courtroom," said Partner Bobby DiCello, who co‑leads the DiCello Levitt Trial Center. "He is strategic, thoughtful, and battle‑tested, and his experience strengthens our ability to win the most complex and consequential cases."

DiCello Levitt is a trial-first firm—built around the belief that every case should be prepared as if it is going to verdict. The DiCello Levitt Trial Center brings that philosophy to life, serving as a hub for trial science, strategy, and training. With courtroom facilities in Chicago and Cleveland, the Trial Center uses focus groups, mock trials, and cutting-edge behavioral research to test arguments, refine messaging, and understand how jurors think. Since its inception, the Trial Center has contributed to more than $2 billion in verdicts and settlements.

At DiCello Levitt, we're dedicated to achieving justice for our clients through civil and human rights, class action, antitrust, environmental, mass tort, securities, financial services, business-to-business, public client, personal injury, and whistleblower litigation. Our lawyers are highly respected for their ability to litigate and win cases—whether by trial, settlement, or otherwise—for people who have suffered harm, global corporations that have sustained significant economic losses, and public clients seeking to protect their citizens' rights and interests. Every day, we put our reputations—and our capital—on the line for our clients.

DiCello Levitt has achieved top recognition as Plaintiffs Firm of the Year and Trial Innovation Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal, in addition to its top-tier Chambers and Benchmark ratings. For more information about the firm, including recent trial victories and case resolutions, please visit www.dicellolevitt.com.

