National Maritime Museum of the Gulf to Open Permanent Jimmy Buffett: Son of a Son of a Sailor Experience in Mobile, Alabama

Immersive exhibition brings together rare artifacts, never-before-seen footage, handwritten lyrics, family stories, and the Gulf Coast legacy of one of America's most beloved musicians

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Maritime Museum of the Gulf will open the doors to the Jimmy Buffett: Son of a Son of a Sailor Experience on September 12, 2026, inviting visitors into the life, music, and Gulf Coast spirit of one of the region's most influential icons.

More than a traditional museum exhibit, the permanent installation spans 6,000 square feet and combines a gallery of rare artifacts with an immersive concert experience designed to bring visitors closer to the man behind the music. The exhibition explores Buffett not only as a musician, but as an author, sailor, pilot, entrepreneur, adventurer, philanthropist, friend, and storyteller whose influence extended far beyond music.

The experience features more than 130 artifacts from Buffett's life, many of which have never been publicly exhibited. Highlights from the collection include:

Buffett's 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame statue

His 12-string Martin guitar, used to write and perform "Son of a Son of a Sailor"

Handwritten lyrics and other personal papers from throughout his career

Never-before-released concert and recording footage

Personal photographs, scrapbooks, and memorabilia offering an intimate look at his life

A recreation of Shrimp Boat Sound, Buffett's Key West recording studio, featuring personal items from the original space

Exclusive interviews with family members, bandmates, crew members, friends, fishing buddies, boat builders, producers, authors, musicians, and business associates who knew Buffett throughout his life

Inside the Research Behind the Exhibition

The experience draws on extensive archival research, personal collections, and firsthand accounts gathered by the museum team. Together, these materials offer a broader look at Buffett's life beyond his music, including his Gulf Coast roots, family, maritime interests, business ventures, writing, and the people and places that shaped him.

"Creating the Jimmy Buffett Experience has been an absolute honor for our entire team. We have spent nearly two years listening, researching, collecting stories, curating artifacts, and working to capture the remarkable life of a man who meant so much to so many people," shared Karen Poth, Executive Director of the National Maritime Museum of the Gulf. "We didn't get far into this project before we realized this exhibition will never be a finished story. It is a living exhibit. And it will continue to change and grow as new stories are shared, new artifacts come to light, and we learn more about Jimmy and the world he created. Opening the doors on September 12 is not the end of this journey; it is the beginning."

The result is an exhibition that offers visitors a deeper and more personal understanding of Jimmy Buffett and the life behind the music.

Jimmy Buffett's Gulf Coast Roots

Buffett's connection to the Gulf Coast was central to his life and work. He grew up in Mobile, where his family had deep ties to the maritime industry, and the region remained a constant presence throughout his career.

The National Maritime Museum of the Gulf is located on Mobile's waterfront, across the Mobile River from the area where Buffett's parents worked at Alabama Dry Dock and Shipbuilding Co. The museum also preserves artifacts connected to his grandfather's maritime history, creating a direct connection between the exhibition and the Buffett family's Gulf Coast and maritime heritage.

The experience explores these connections through artifacts, photographs, film, and firsthand accounts, giving visitors a closer look at Buffett's relationship with Mobile, the Gulf Coast, and the maritime world.

Opening Weekend

The Jimmy Buffett: Son of a Son of a Sailor Experience will open to the public on Saturday, September 12, 2026. Opening weekend begins September 11 with "Margaritas and Memories," featuring Mac McAnally and Scotty Emerick at the historic Saenger Theater, followed by the grand opening and unveiling of a new larger-than-life bronze Jimmy Buffett sculpture on September 12. Additional events will include live music and a nautical-inspired mural festival in Cooper Riverside Park.

Advance tickets are currently available and include admission to both the Jimmy Buffett: Son of a Son of a Sailor Experience and the National Maritime Museum of the Gulf. For tickets and additional information, visit nmmog.org/jimmy-buffett-experience/.

About the National Maritime Museum of the Gulf

The National Maritime Museum of the Gulf is dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich maritime history, culture, environment, and economic importance of the Gulf of America. The idea for the museum began in the 1990s as part of an effort to revitalize Mobile's waterfront and create a world-class educational attraction. After years of planning, fundraising, and construction, the museum opened in 2015 as GulfQuest the National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico. Housed in an iconic, life-sized replica of a container ship, the museum offers more than 80 immersive exhibits and interactive experiences that explore everything from shipbuilding and maritime commerce to marine science, shipwrecks, navigation, fishing, hurricanes, and the people whose lives are connected to the Gulf. Today, the museum serves as both a cultural institution and an educational resource, inspiring visitors of all ages to better understand, appreciate, and protect the Gulf and its enduring role in our region and the world.

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SOURCE National Maritime Museum of the Gulf