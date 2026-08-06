National Math Talent Fund Launches to Close America's Math Graduation Gap for 10,000 College Students

Mathematical Association of America and Last Mile Education Fund Launch $30 Million Initiative Backed by a $5 Million Founding Sponsorship from Griffin Catalyst, Citadel, and Citadel Securities

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mathematical Association of America (MAA) and Last Mile Education Fund today announced the launch of the National Math Talent Fund at MAA's annual conference MathFest. The fund is a five-year, $30 million initiative designed to help 10,000 mathematics and quantitative science students stay on track to graduate by 2031. It launches with founding support from Griffin Catalyst, Citadel, and Citadel Securities.

National Math Talent Fund

The initiative addresses a widening gap between the nation's supply of domestic math talent and rapidly growing workforce demand in AI and machine learning, data science and analytics, quantitative research and finance, and scientific computing and engineering.

Each year, an estimated 2,000 mathematics and quantitative science majors are pushed off course just before graduation by relatively small, unexpected financial emergencies: a car repair, a medical bill, a tuition shortfall, or housing or food insecurity. The National Math Talent Fund helps students overcome these obstacles at their most vulnerable moment and stay on the path to high-demand careers shaping the future U.S. economy.

The need for investment is growing rapidly. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2024–2034 Employment Projections:

Computer and mathematical occupations are projected to grow at more than three times the average rate for all occupations — a 10.1% increase —driven largely by surging demand for AI development, data analysis, and quantitative research.

— —driven largely by surging demand for AI development, data analysis, and quantitative research. Data science alone ranks among the four fastest-growing occupations in the entire U.S. economy over that period.

U.S. job postings requiring AI skills grew 144% year over year as of April 2026, extending well beyond technology into finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. (Bipartisan Policy Center AI Skills Dashboard).

"Higher education excels at developing talent, but wasn't built to respond to financial emergencies at scale," says Ruthe Farmer, Last Mile Education Fund Founder and CEO. "Last Mile has built the financial completion infrastructure to close this gap—a rapid-response, national model that keeps talented students on track when they're most at risk of stopping out. The National Math Talent Fund brings that proven innovation to America's future mathematicians and quantitative scientists, strengthening the talent pipeline powering AI, scientific discovery, and economic growth."

The fund provides rapid-response awards, typically under $3,000, to students in their final four semesters before graduation. Awards are delivered within days, with no GPA cutoffs or merit-based barriers.

The model draws on Last Mile Education Fund's proven infrastructure: supporting more than 14,000 students across more than 1,100 institutions, achieving an 80% graduation rate (compared with a national average of 65%), and generating a 45× ten-year social return on investment. These results reflect Last Mile's track record across high-demand STEM fields.

MAA's nationwide network of departments, faculty, and 29 regional sections will play a central role in identifying students in need and connecting them to support, while also providing mentorship and professional community to help graduates launch into mathematically rich careers.

"Many MAA members—faculty, mathematicians, and educators—likely know a talented student who left a few semesters before graduation because of a financial challenge," says the Mathematical Association of America's President, Jenna Carpenter. "Unfortunately, there has been no mechanism to help address this. The National Math Talent Fund changes that, and we couldn't be more proud to finally put the power of this community behind the students who need it most. It's a win for the students, the mathematics community, and the U.S. economy."

The initiative is made possible by founding support from Griffin Catalyst, Citadel, and Citadel Securities.

"Education unlocks opportunities that change lives and fuel our nation's success," said Director of Philanthropy for Griffin Catalyst, Julia Quinn. "We are proud to support the Mathematical Association of America and the Last Mile Education Fund in helping the next generation of leaders and problem-solvers complete their degrees and pursue their dreams."

For Delgardo Hutchinson, a mathematics major at CUNY Lehman College, the impact was immediate. A Last Mile Education Fund award covered his final-semester tuition gap and allowed him to complete his degree. "Last Mile gave me the chance to finish strong," he says. "Because of that investment, I'm able to enter the workforce prepared for a quantitative career and motivated to pay forward the same support to others."

About the Mathematical Association of America (MAA)

The Mathematical Association of America is one of the world's largest communities of mathematicians, students, and enthusiasts. With over 100 years of leadership in mathematics education, the MAA advances the understanding of mathematics and its impact on the world through teaching, learning, and research. Learn more at maa.org.

About Last Mile Education Fund

Last Mile Education Fund takes a bold, innovative approach to expanding economic mobility and workforce growth by closing financial gaps for students in their final stretch to graduation. By ensuring qualified students launch careers in tech and engineering, Last Mile strengthens the nation's talent pipeline and delivers measurable returns for industry and society. Learn more at lastmile-ed.org

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Partnership inquiries: [email protected]

Fund Overview: lastmile-ed.org/math

SOURCE Last Mile Education Fund