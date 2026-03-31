The AMD Foundation Joins Last Mile Education Fund's National Semiconductor Coalition Protecting America's Engineering Talent Pipeline

Growing industry alliance signals new model for workforce strategy and U.S. semiconductor competitiveness

LAFAYETTE, Colo., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States races to secure its semiconductor future, Last Mile Education Fund announces that the AMD Foundation has joined its Semiconductor Pathways Fund with a $500,000 philanthropic investment over the next three years. The Semiconductor Pathways Fund is a national industry coalition ensuring that the engineers and technicians already enrolled in STEM programs make it across the finish line to graduation.

AMD Semiconductor Pathways Fund Logo

Launched in November 2025 by Last Mile Education Fund with founding partner Applied Materials and inaugural investments from Lam Research, KLA Corporation, and Cadence Design Systems, the Semiconductor Pathways Fund represents a collaborative workforce strategy: protect the talent pipeline that already exists.

By 2029, the U.S. faces a projected shortfall of up to 146,000 semiconductor engineers and technicians. Yet each year, thousands of capable students within sight of graduation leave college due to modest but decisive financial disruptions — car repairs, housing instability, tuition gaps. These are not academic failures. They are solvable financial barriers.

The Fund addresses this challenge directly through rapid, flexible awards — typically under $3,000 — delivered within days, not months.

"The semiconductor workforce challenge is not a pipeline problem — it's a completion problem," said Ruthe Farmer, Founder & CEO of Last Mile Education Fund. "We are already educating the talent this industry needs. The Semiconductor Pathways Fund ensures we don't lose that investment in the final stretch."

The AMD Foundation's participation further strengthens the coalition's commitment to disciplines central to semiconductor innovation, including electrical and computer engineering, materials science, semiconductor manufacturing, and advanced computing fields that power AI, high-performance systems, and next-generation chip design.

"Supporting engineering education is an investment in both individuals and industry," said Mark Fuselier, senior vice president, Technology & Product Engineering at AMD and AMD Foundation chair. "AMD is committed to that pipeline because it sustains a resilient semiconductor ecosystem and delivers the diverse talent required to address the world's most important challenges."

Coalition partners are investing together to broaden the pool of graduates and secure and expand the domestic talent base. The model reframes workforce development from recruitment to completion — protecting years of educational investment and accelerating workforce readiness.

Students within four semesters of graduation pursuing semiconductor-relevant disciplines may be eligible for support. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. To learn more about the Semiconductor Pathways Fund or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.lastmile-ed.org/semi.

Media Contact:

Ruthe Farmer

Founder & CEO, Last Mile Education Fund

[email protected]

About Last Mile Education Fund

Last Mile Education Fund takes a bold, innovative approach to expanding economic mobility and workforce growth by closing financial gaps for students in their final stretch to graduation. By ensuring qualified students launch careers in tech and engineering, Last Mile strengthens the nation's talent pipeline and delivers measurable returns for industry and society. Learn more at LastMile-ed.org/impact and follow @LastMileFund.

SOURCE Last Mile Education Fund