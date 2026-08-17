National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation Names Troy M. Bertram as CEO to Lead Next Chapter of Transformative, Mission-Driven Growth

A distinguished U.S. Army veteran and former Google Cloud executive, Bertram brings three decades of leadership experience at intersection of government, defense, and technology

ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a nationwide search for its next leader, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF) is pleased to announce that Troy M. Bertram has been named its next Chief Executive Officer. His appointment comes as this internationally recognized non-profit enters the next stage of its mission to inspire America.

Troy M. Bertram, incoming CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.

Since opening its doors in March 2025, the Museum has received more than 100,000 visitors, reached 300,000 students across 12,000 schools through the Griffin Institute, and was named the Best New Museum in America by USA Today and one of the World's Most Beautiful Museums by the Prix Versailles – just two of the more than two dozen awards received in the past year.

Through the stories of Medal of Honor Recipients – told through interactive experiences, first-person testimony, and objects large and small – the NMOHMF highlights values that extend far beyond the battlefield. An estimated 40 million people have served in the United States Armed Forces, but fewer than 4,000 Americans have received the Medal of Honor. The Museum, Monument, and Griffin Institute use their examples to remind us we are ALL born with the potential to be extraordinary. A non-profit 501(c)(3), all donations, as well as proceeds from ticket sales and museum memberships, support work across the Foundation inspiring Americans to apply Medal of Honor values in their own lives.

For over 30 years, Bertram has driven large-scale transformation through mission-driven leadership, with executive roles at industry-leading organizations including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Dell Technologies. He brings expertise across the full business lifecycle – from strategic operations and marketing to strategic partnerships, government procurement, and complex contract negotiations – and a history of success where government, education, defense, and advanced technology intersect. A U.S. Army veteran, Bertram succeeds Chris Cassidy, who served as CEO from August 2021 through December 2025.

"Our mission is to inspire America with the stories of ordinary people who took extraordinary action in service of others in the moments that matter most," said Charlotte Jones, Chairman of the NMOHMF Board of Directors and Chief Brand Officer and Co-Owner of the Dallas Cowboys. "Troy's experience will help us scale this historic non-profit Museum and Institute to reach even more people with the values of courage and sacrifice, commitment and integrity, citizenship and patriotism. His passion to serve his fellow Americans by leading this mission stood out as what we were looking for in our next CEO. Beyond his traditional credentials, his unique background positions him to elevate our work at a time America needs this unifying example more than ever."

"Medal of Honor Recipients are some of the most inspiring people. I am humbled to be part of the team trusted with their legacies and empowered to ensure the lessons of their service endure for generations to come," said Troy M. Bertram, incoming CEO of the NMOHMF. "Throughout my career – from serving as an Army officer to leading global tech enterprises – I have believed in servant leadership and building institutions that matter. This role is the mission of a lifetime. What the team has built here in Arlington, Texas is a true national treasure. Opening the doors was just the first milestone; I am thrilled to work alongside our team, partners, and supporters to expand our programming, welcome new visitors, and inspire the next generation."

"The National Medal of Honor Museum uses our stories and those of the individuals we served alongside, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice, to inspire others to make a difference in their own communities," said Jack Jacobs, Medal of Honor Recipient and member of the NMOHMF Board of Directors. "During this 250th anniversary year, the values embodied by the Medal of Honor feel especially meaningful. Troy understands how values-driven leadership can build institutions that strengthen our nation and bring people together. I cannot wait to see all the Foundation accomplishes in the years to come."

About Troy M. Bertram

Bertram most recently served as an Executive Managing Director at Google Cloud, where he built and led the Public Sector partner ecosystem. Under his leadership, the organization saw significant growth, advancing Google's credibility and reach across the Defense Industrial Base. In 2025, he was recognized as a Wash100 Award Winner for building high-performing partner ecosystems and accelerating digital transformation for government and regulated industries.

Prior to Google, Bertram held senior leadership roles at industry-leading organizations, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he managed teams in 26 countries and helped build the global Public Sector business from its infancy to a multi-billion-dollar revenue driver. Before his time at AWS, Bertram spent over a decade at Dell Technologies building and leading multiple sales, services, and operations teams. He also served as SVP of Sales and Business Development at Telos Corporation and CRO at Saildrone, consistently driving double- to triple-digit year-over-year growth.

A distinguished veteran of the U.S. Army, Bertram began his career as a commissioned ROTC officer and served with distinction as a communications officer in the 82nd Airborne Division. A Texas resident for the past 20 years, Bertram is deeply committed to supporting America's veterans, volunteering and serving on multiple boards.

About the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation inspires individuals to recognize the potential for the extraordinary that resides in us all. Through the National Medal of Honor Museum, Monument and Griffin Institute, the NMOHMF preserves and shares the history of the highest military decoration awarded for valor in combat and the values exemplified by its recipients. The Museum – which was voted as the Best New Museum in America and one of the world's most beautiful museums – provides an unrivaled, interactive visitor experience in America's heartland in Arlington, Texas. The Griffin Institute brings to life the core values inherent to the Medal of Honor in classrooms, boardrooms, and communities around the country. The Monument will soon rise in Washington, DC, providing a space to reflect on those whose selfless and courageous actions have served to safeguard freedom and democracy. For more information please visit our website or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation