NATIONAL MS SOCIETY, COMMUNITY PARTNERS SHOW EARLY IMPACT IN CLOSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS CARE GAPS IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Partnerships with the Medical University of South Carolina, Prisma Health, and the South Carolina Community Health Worker Association drive toward increased knowledge of MS care and patient support connections

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Multiple Sclerosis Society today announced early progress in increasing access to comprehensive, quality care in South Carolina, where people living with MS travel an average of 66 miles to reach access to specialty care. These barriers can delay diagnosis and treatment, accelerating irreversible disease progression and disability.

The work in South Carolina is part of the National MS Society's MS Care Desert Initiative, made possible through a historic sponsorship with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Building on more than 10 years of collaboration, this sponsorship represents Genentech's largest corporate commitment to date for the Society's healthcare access initiatives. Through Genentech's broader sponsorship, the MS Care Desert Initiative specifically focuses on addressing critical gaps in MS care across the United States, with pilot programs in Wisconsin, South Carolina, and Mississippi, where specialty MS care is limited.

An estimated 14,800 people in South Carolina are currently living with MS. Nationally, nearly 23% of Americans live in an MS specialist desert.

"Geography should never determine the quality or timeliness of MS care," said Leslie Ritter, SVP, Advocacy & Access to MS Care at the National MS Society. "What we're seeing in South Carolina shows that when you invest in community-based efforts and strong partnerships, you can connect people to care faster. Every delay in diagnosis costs people function and independence—this work is helping change that."

Building Infrastructure Where It Matters Most

In South Carolina, the National MS Society has partnered with Prisma Health, the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), and the South Carolina Community Health Worker Association on distinct initiatives to build MS care capacity, train healthcare professionals, and connect patients to specialized support through the MS Navigator program — the Society's personalized support service connecting people living with MS to information, resources and care.

In the year prior to the initiative, MUSC submitted just one referral to the Society's MS Navigator program. Since launching in 2025, engagement and collaboration between the Society and the neuroimmunology team at MUSC through the initiative have increased that number to 270—demonstrating how stronger referral pathways and intentional outreach can rapidly connect patients to support.

"MS is a disease where early intervention can make a meaningful difference. The sooner we can connect someone to specialized care, the better their long-term outcomes. What we are building in South Carolina — through partnerships, community education and better referral pathways — aims to create a more connected and supportive journey for people living with MS," said Sonia Kaur Singh, MD, Assistant Professor, Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology, Department of Neurology, Medical University of South Carolina.

Early impact in South Carolina:

Prisma Health: Launch of the first neurospecialized MS rehabilitation program within Prisma Health in the Midlands, including the creation of a Newly Diagnosed Support Group connecting patients to care and resources Referrals for people living with MS to neurospecialized rehabilitation through the MS Program have more than doubled compared to pre-initiative

Medical University of South Carolina: 270 MS Navigator referrals from MUSC (up from one pre-launch) Women's Health and Multiple Sclerosis through the Lifespan educational event

South Carolina Community Health Worker Association: Launched the development of MS-specific training for community health workers to expand patient-centered, culturally responsive care statewide and create a scalable national model.



A Partnership to Improve the Health and Journey of People living with MS in Neurology Deserts

The South Carolina pilot is part of a three-state initiative that also includes active programs in Wisconsin and Mississippi. Each pilot represents a distinct approach to addressing barriers to MS care— from leveraging comprehensive clinical data in Wisconsin to building provider education infrastructure through the Mississippi State Medical Association. Together, these pilots are helping identify scalable solutions to address MS care gaps nationwide.

"Every day without appropriate treatment matters when you're living with MS. The work underway in South Carolina is critical to understanding how we can connect patients with specialty care much faster," said David Jones, Senior Medical Director at Genentech. "Genentech is proud to partner with the National MS Society and its partners: MUSC, Prisma Health and the South Carolina Community Health Worker Association. By stripping away the hurdles to early diagnosis and treatment, we can truly transform long-term health outcomes and help people live healthier, fuller lives."

As the National MS Society enters a bold new era in its 80th year, the South Carolina pilot reflects exactly the kind of transformative, systems-level work that will accelerate progress like never before. Information about the MS Care Desert Initiative and how to connect with an MS Navigator is available at nationalMSsociety.org.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. Currently there is no cure. Symptoms vary from person to person and may include disabling fatigue, mobility challenges, cognitive changes, and vision issues. An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to minimize disability. Significant progress is being made to achieve a world free of MS.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, is the global leader of a growing movement dedicated to creating a world free of MS. The Society funds cutting-edge research for a cure, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalmssociety.org, Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, YouTube or 1-800-344-4867.

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com

SOURCE National Multiple Sclerosis Society