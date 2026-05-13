Dystopia Tonight with John Poveromo Returns May 27 with 24-Hour Livestream Benefiting the National MS Society

'That '70s Show' Cast, 'X-Men' Voices, and Musicians Including Zak Starkey and Art Alexakis Join 24 Hour Twitch Event

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A diverse mix of television icons, musicians, and comedians will come together live and unscripted for the 5th Annual Dystopia Tonight with John Poveromo, a 24-hour livestream event benefiting the National MS Society, on Twitch May 27–28, 8pm – 8pm.

Blending elements of a variety show, endurance performance, and digital telethon, Dystopia Tonight has emerged as a new kind of entertainment experience – one where anything can happen across a full day of live programming.

Dystopia Tonight with John Poveromo

"Dystopia Tonight started as a wild idea, and it's grown into something that brings people together in a real way," said John Poveromo. "We're going live for 24 hours straight – not just to entertain, but to support millions of people impacted by MS. It's unpredictable, it's a little chaotic, and that's exactly what makes it work."

This year's event features a series of high-profile appearances, including a "That '70s Show" reunion hour with Tommy Chong, Kurtwood Smith, and Debra Jo Rupp, along with series creator Mark Brazill. Fans of animation will also see a reunion of voices from "X-Men: The Animated Series," including Cal Dodd, George Buza, and Catherine Disher. The live program will also feature educational segments highlighting multiple sclerosis and conversations with individuals who have personal experiences living with MS, helping to underscore the impact of the cause behind the fundraiser.

Musical performances throughout the stream include Art Alexakis (Everclear), Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis), Melissa Auf der Maur (Hole, Smashing Pumpkins), and members of The Academy Is..., among others. Additional guests span comedy and television, including Beth Broderick (Sabrina The Teenage Witch), Ernie Hudson, Richard Kind, Colin Mochrie, Lewis Black, Judah Friedlander, and Charles Fleischer, with surprise appearances expected.

The event supports the National MS Society, which is dedicated to advancing research, improving access to care, and supporting the nearly one million people living with multiple sclerosis in the United States.

"Cultural moments like Dystopia Tonight highlight how creativity and community can drive meaningful change," said Dr. Tim Coetzee, President and CEO of the National MS Society. "By bringing together influential voices and purpose in a format that reaches people where they are, events like this can help move us toward a day where MS no longer exists."

Now in its fifth year, the Dystopia Tonight benefits livestream returns for its second year benefiting the National MS Society, with a goal of raising $30,000. Audiences can tune in live, interact with talent in real time, and contribute to fundraising efforts throughout the broadcast on Twitch.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. Currently there is no cure. Symptoms vary from person to person and may include disabling fatigue, mobility challenges, cognitive changes, and vision issues. An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to minimize disability. Significant progress is being made to achieve a world free of MS.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, funds cutting-edge research, drives change through advocacy, and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalMSsociety.org, Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube or 1-800-344-4867.

Media Contact: Daphne Mack, 3473032315, [email protected]

SOURCE National Multiple Sclerosis Society