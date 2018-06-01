National Olive Day is June 1

FRESNO, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Olive Day is right around the corner and a great time to enjoy a California-grown classic. California ripe olives are grown by multi-generational farm families who are dedicated to ensuring only the best olives make it from their groves and into shopping carts from coast-to-coast.
Although California green and black ripe olives are delicious right out of the can, there are many simple ways to incorporate them into extraordinary everyday meals and special occasions, too. Celebrate California ripe olives anytime with these tried-and-true classic recipes straight from hardworking California ripe olive farming families.
- California Ripe Olive Spicy Bean Layer Dip from Mike and Susan Silvera whose family has been growing olives for nearly 100 years.
- California Rustic Chicken with Olives from Vincent Ricchiuti who is the third generation of olive growers in his family. (with photo)
- California Ripe Olive and Meyer Lemon Tapenade from Julia and Jorge Inestroza's family who have been growing olives in California's fertile San Joaquin Valley since 1917.
- Ed's Signature Sandwhich from Ed Curiel whose father, Jose, migrated from Mexico through the years to pick olives, in 1980 the family put down roots in Northern California and purchased the very groves they started out in. (with photo)
- Rotini with Shrimp and California Ripe Olives from Pablo Nerey who is a third-generation olive grower and already showing his son, Pablo Jr., everything he needs to continue the family business.
- California Red Potato and Olive Salad from Dennis and Mary Jo Burreson who are passing along their passion for olives to their sons who now have their own groves.
- Cowboy Caviar from Vito DeLeonardis who manages his family's olive nursery alongside acres of olives groves planted by his grandfather.
For more delicious recipes featuring California ripe olives and to view a series of California ripe olive grower videos, please visit calolive.org.
