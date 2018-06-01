National Olive Day is June 1

Celebrate Deliciously with the One-and-Only Flavor of California Ripe Olives

News provided by

California Ripe Olives

12:25 ET

FRESNO, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Olive Day is right around the corner and a great time to enjoy a California-grown classic. California ripe olives are grown by multi-generational farm families who are dedicated to ensuring only the best olives make it from their groves and into shopping carts from coast-to-coast. 

California Rustic Chicken with Olives from Vincent Ricchiuti a 3rd generation olive grower.
California Rustic Chicken with Olives from Vincent Ricchiuti a 3rd generation olive grower.
Ed's Signature Sandwich from Ed Curiel whose family has been in Northern California since the 1980s after purchasing the groves they used to harvest in.
Ed's Signature Sandwich from Ed Curiel whose family has been in Northern California since the 1980s after purchasing the groves they used to harvest in.
California Rustic Chicken with Olives from Vincent Ricchiuti a 3rd generation olive grower. Ed's Signature Sandwich from Ed Curiel whose family has been in Northern California since the 1980s after purchasing the groves they used to harvest in.

Although California green and black ripe olives are delicious right out of the can, there are many simple ways to incorporate them into extraordinary everyday meals and special occasions, too. Celebrate California ripe olives anytime with these tried-and-true classic recipes straight from hardworking California ripe olive farming families.

For more delicious recipes featuring California ripe olives and to view a series of California ripe olive grower videos, please visit calolive.org.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-olive-day-is-june-1-300658227.html

SOURCE California Ripe Olives

Related Links

http://calolive.org

You just read:

National Olive Day is June 1

News provided by

California Ripe Olives

12:25 ET