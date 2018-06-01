National Olive Day is June 1

Although California green and black ripe olives are delicious right out of the can, there are many simple ways to incorporate them into extraordinary everyday meals and special occasions, too. Celebrate California ripe olives anytime with these tried-and-true classic recipes straight from hardworking California ripe olive farming families.

For more delicious recipes featuring California ripe olives and to view a series of California ripe olive grower videos, please visit calolive.org.

