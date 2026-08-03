National Park Foundation Appoints Mike Reynolds to Chief Program Officer

National Park Service veteran will lead organization's programmatic impact and park partner collaboration in support of America's national parks

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Reynolds today has joined the National Park Foundation (NPF) as Chief Program Officer, leading the organization's programs and partnerships team responsible for delivering more than $83.8 million in grants to national parks last year. Reynolds will assume the role following the four-year tenure of Lise Aangeenbrug.

Reynolds brings more than 40 years of experience at the National Park Service (NPS), most recently serving as the Deputy Director of External and Congressional Affairs before retiring in 2024. He brings experience serving in various leadership positions across many of the nation's most iconic parks, including Yosemite, Cape Cod, Fire Island, Mojave, and Olympic. Reynolds also held key regional leadership roles and served in multiple senior positions in Washington, D.C., including acting director of NPS in 2017.

"Mike is a dedicated and passionate leader whose extensive experience will allow him to make an immediate impact as we continue to strengthen and expand our grantmaking across the National Park System," said Jeff Reinbold, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation. "His leadership will be vital to enhancing our grant operations, deploying funding where it's needed most and deepening the Foundation's work with the national park partner network."

In this role, Reynolds will be responsible for overseeing NPF's grantmaking programs, deploying funding directly into national parks, and strengthening the community of 470+ local nonprofit partners that support sites across the country. From trails and visitor experiences to conservation, youth engagement, and innovation, Reynolds will drive initiatives that expand what is possible for parks.

"During my time at the National Park Service, I saw firsthand that our parks thrive because of the partners willing to invest in their future, including the National Park Foundation," said Reynolds. "I'm honored to join the organization and lead its efforts to protect these iconic places, enhance the visitor experience, and deepen the connections people make. By working together with the parks, park partner community, and our board and staff, we can scale philanthropic impact where our parks need it."

Mike sits on the Fairfax County Park Authority Board for the Providence District, and the Chesapeake Conservancy leading its public affairs committee.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

SOURCE National Park Foundation