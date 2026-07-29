National Park Foundation Awards $5 Million in Grants to Strengthen Park Partners and Catalyze Impact Across the Country

With 77 projects totaling $5 million, this represents the National Park Foundation's largest investment in park partner capacity to date.

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Park Foundation announced today that it has awarded $5 million in grants to strengthen the organizational and philanthropic capacity of 77 park partners, official nonprofit organizations that support specific national parks or regions through philanthropic giving, program management, vital park infrastructure, volunteer coordination, and much more. This year's capacity-building grants represent NPF's largest investment to-date to further the collective impact of philanthropy in national parks.

Demands on the national park community are growing, which is why it's important to invest in partners to accelerate their growth and catalyze new funding. NPF began deploying capacity-building grants in 2020 to support partners as they build new capabilities, increasing their impact on-the-ground in national parks.

With more than 270 grants issued to date, NPF has helped park partners across the country invest in creative solutions to their most pressing internal needs. Some grantees identify a new website as their greatest priority, while others focus on launching a major gifts program or strengthening strategic partnerships with the National Park Service site or sites they support. In a recent assessment, grantees reported growth in their revenue at a rate nearly twice as fast as non-grantees — with 94% of grantees increasing revenue — between 2020 and 2024.

"Behind so much of the work happening in our national parks are nonprofit partners committed to helping these special places thrive and endure," said NPF's Chief Program Officer Lise Aangeenbrug. "The National Park Foundation is proud to be part of the broader national park community and continue our investments in empowering park partners to raise more support, engage more people, and take on new opportunities alongside the National Park Service. That's good for parks, and it's good for everyone who cares about them."

This year's 77 grantees will expand fundraising and marketing efforts, board and staff development, system upgrades, membership programs, and more. A few highlights include:

Great Basin National Park Foundation will focus on scaling its annual revenue and number of individual donors to better support Great Basin National Park in time for the park's 40th anniversary.

will focus on scaling its annual revenue and number of individual donors to better support in time for the park's 40th anniversary. Glacier National Park Conservancy will launch targeted campaigns and measurably expand its philanthropic support for Glacier National Park by enhancing data systems to strengthen its donor engagement.

will launch targeted campaigns and measurably expand its philanthropic support for by enhancing data systems to strengthen its donor engagement. Manassas Battlefield Trust will develop a comprehensive marketing plan, including digital marketing and advertising, a promotional video, and more to increase MBT's brand visibility, revenue, and overall impact in Manassas National Battlefield Park .

will develop a comprehensive marketing plan, including digital marketing and advertising, a promotional video, and more to increase MBT's brand visibility, revenue, and overall impact in . National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation will fortify and formalize its park alliance model through comprehensive assessments, convening park stakeholders and partners, and developing both park-specific alliance plans and a unified regional strategic plan to better champion Isle Royale National Park , Apostle Islands National Lakeshore , Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore , Grand Portage National Monument , and Keweenaw National Historical Park.

will fortify and formalize its park alliance model through comprehensive assessments, convening park stakeholders and partners, and developing both park-specific alliance plans and a unified regional strategic plan to better champion , , , , and Overmountain Victory Trail Association will hire and onboard its first paid executive staff, transitioning from its model from a capable, all-volunteer organization to a more professional, sustainable, and resilient nonprofit partner for Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail.

View the full list of this year's grantees here.

NPF is proud to bolster the capacity of park partner organizations, made possible thanks to generous partners and donors, including Subaru of America, Inc., Pisces Foundation, Richard King Mellon Foundation, Susan Byrd, and many other supporters whose contributions help advance this work.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

SOURCE National Park Foundation