National Park Foundation Announces Historic Loan of Emancipation Proclamation and 13th Amendment to the Lincoln Memorial from Kenneth C. Griffin

The documents are loaned in celebration of America's 250ᵗʰ Anniversary and grand opening of the Lincoln Memorial Undercroft

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the United States' semiquincentennial, the National Park Foundation (NPF) today announced that two of the most consequential documents in American history—original, signed copies of the Emancipation Proclamation and the 13ᵗʰ Amendment—will be placed on public display at the Lincoln Memorial.

Kenneth C. Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel and founder of Griffin Catalyst, is lending the documents as a featured exhibition within the new, world-class museum in the Lincoln Memorial Undercroft, which opens to the public on June 25, 2026. Displayed within the memorial dedicated to President Abraham Lincoln, the documents will underscore his lasting legacy and the nation's ongoing pursuit of its founding ideals. The documents will be on display through June 2027.

"Most Americans know these documents from textbooks. Very few ever have the chance to stand in front of them and reflect on what they changed — not only for the nation, but for millions of individual lives," said Jeff Reinbold, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation. "Bringing them to the Lincoln Memorial this year creates a powerful connection between the ideals carved into this monument and the unfinished American story they represent. We're deeply grateful to Ken Griffin for helping make that experience possible for visitors from around the world."

Acquired by Mr. Griffin in 2025, the copy of the Emancipation Proclamation is one of 27 remaining copies from the limited number of copies printed for the 1864 Great Central Fair in Philadelphia, and the copy of the 13ᵗʰ Amendment is one of only 15 known signed copies. Mr. Griffin's acquisitions and loans are the latest in his efforts to expand access to America's founding documents and support civic education in the United States, ensuring that future generations can continue to be inspired from America's founding principles.

"Since our founding, America has been on a journey to form a more perfect union. The Emancipation Proclamation and the 13ᵗʰ Amendment marked a profound step forward, abolishing the scourge of slavery and moving the country closer to its founding ideals," said Mr. Griffin. "As we approach our nation's 250ᵗʰ anniversary, I am proud to partner with the National Park Foundation to share these sacred documents as a reminder of our ongoing responsibility to strengthen the promise of America."

Mr. Griffin's loans and support for their display follows his previous gift to NPF to support the comprehensive restoration of the Undercroft. This long-term investment in the site's infrastructure ensures that the Memorial remains a world-class destination for generations to come.

This historic display is made possible through the transformative role of private philanthropy. As the nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, NPF leveraged its unique expertise, private philanthropic support, and partnerships to fund and transform the Lincoln Memorial Undercroft, making this new exhibition accessible to millions of visitors each year.

For more information about the Lincoln Memorial Undercroft and the National Park Foundation's support of the park site, click here.

About National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

About Griffin Catalyst

Griffin Catalyst is the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, encompassing his philanthropic and community impact efforts. Tackling the world's greatest challenges in innovative, action-oriented, and evidence-driven ways, Griffin Catalyst is dedicated to expanding opportunity and improving lives across six areas of focus: Education, Science & Medicine, Upward Mobility, Freedom & Democracy, Enterprise & Innovation, and Communities. For more information, visit griffincatalyst.org.

SOURCE National Park Foundation