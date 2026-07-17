National Press Club statement on DHS rules restricting visas for foreign journalists

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. today issued the following statement on new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rules put in place that would limit the ability of foreign correspondents to live, work, and report in the United States:

"Allowing foreign correspondents to work and report independently in the United States has long been a part of our country's tradition of a free press. By implementing new and restrictive visa rules affecting international journalists, the U.S. further harms its reputation as a global leader for press freedom and a haven for journalists under threat.

We call on DHS to rescind these anti-press rules. While they're in place, the agency must not use these restrictions as a pretext for retaliation against foreign journalists critical of U.S. policy or policymakers.

Foreign correspondents offer a vital window into the workings of U.S. democracy for international audiences, many of whom are deeply affected by U.S. policies. Limiting foreign journalists to 240-day stays – 90 days for Chinese nationals – places an undue burden on their ability to do their jobs. It also contributes to an environment of fear and uncertainty in which journalists might avoid criticising the U.S. government in order to protect their visas.

Further, these rules are likely to put Americans at risk by inviting reciprocal retaliation against American journalists reporting from abroad, making their work to inform the American public harder and less safe. Already, American foreign correspondents face regular denials of their visas in countries such as China that are hostile to independent reporting.

A free press does not stop at America's borders. All journalists, regardless of nationality or country of origin, have the right to report freely while in the United States."

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists and a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Beth Francesco, Executive Director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club