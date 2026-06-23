National Press Club Statement on Justice Department decision to subpoena journalists

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. issued the following statement today:

"The decision to subpoena journalists and seek to compel their testimony before a grand jury represents one of the most aggressive actions against a free and independent press in recent memory.

Reporters were one step away from being forced to participate in a criminal investigation because they were doing their jobs. That should alarm every American who values a free press.

Although the administration withdrew the subpoenas, it owes the public a clear explanation for why they were drafted in the first place. Doing so sends a threatening message to journalists and sources that can linger long after the paperwork is gone.

The issuance of the subpoenas raises profound questions about how such an extraordinary step was approved, who authorized it and why federal prosecutors believed compelling journalists to testify was appropriate in the first place.

Journalists cannot effectively serve the public if sources believe reporters may be forced into the role of government witnesses. Even the threat of compelled testimony can chill reporting, deter whistleblowers and make it harder for the public to learn information that powerful institutions would prefer remain hidden."

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists and a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Beth Francesco, Executive Director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club