National Real Estate Advisors Welcomes J.D. Sitton as Head of Investor Relations

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Real Estate Advisors, an investment manager that develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate and infrastructure projects across the United States, today announced that J.D. Sitton has joined the firm as managing director and head of investor relations.

J.D. Sitton as Head of Investor Relations

In this role, Sitton will lead National's investor relations platform, including institutional client engagement, consultant relationships and capital formation across the firm's investment strategies. He will also provide strategic leadership for investor communications and reporting.

Sitton brings more than 30 years of experience working with institutional real estate investors. He has held senior roles at JPMorgan Asset Management, Barings, Hines and KETTLER, where he led capital markets and investor relations functions.

"J.D. brings a deep understanding of institutional investor priorities and a track record of building relationships across market cycles," said Jeffrey Kanne, President and CEO of National Real Estate Advisors. "His experience strengthens our ability to engage with investors and support disciplined execution across our platform."

Sitton holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from George Mason University and is a CFA charterholder.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., National seeks to create solid, long-term, risk-adjusted returns for investors through a rigorous investment process and development principles. The firm focuses on transforming underused real estate into modern developments. Its operating portfolio spans more than 18 million square feet, with $4.5 billion in assets under management and a $4.9 billion construction pipeline.

About National Real Estate Advisors

National Real Estate Advisors, LLC ("National") is an investment manager developing, operating, and managing commercial real estate and infrastructure projects across the United States.

Since 2000, National has built diversified investment portfolios currently concentrated primarily in multifamily, data centers, healthcare-related, and mixed-use facilities. The firm manages separate accounts and commingled investment vehicles on behalf of investors, applying a disciplined investment process and development-led approach to value creation.

National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund ("NEBF"), a pension trust with assets that are managed by National on a discretionary basis. For more information, please visit www.natadvisors.com.

SOURCE National Real Estate Advisors