National Real Estate Advisors Announces Leadership Transitions to Support Long-Term Growth

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Real Estate Advisors, LLC announced several senior leadership transitions that support the firm's long-term growth, enterprise coordination, and client service.

National's Management Team

Effective January 2026, Kevin Verdi has been appointed to Executive Vice President, adding to his role as Chief Investment Officer. Kevin has been with National for more than 20 years and has played a central role in shaping the firm's investment strategy, portfolio construction, and Investment Committee processes. His expanded role supports continued alignment across the firm's investment functions during a period of meaningful growth.

National has also appointed Daniel Killinger to Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, formalizing responsibilities he has been progressively assuming over the past year. In this role, Daniel will oversee enterprise-level operations with a focus on strengthening coordination across the firm, improving execution, and supporting National's long-term growth strategy. Daniel will continue to serve as President of National Real Estate Development, ensuring continuity across the firm's development platform, which he has led since joining National in 2013. Under his leadership, National Real Estate Development has grown into a premier, multi-market development platform known for delivering complex projects nationwide.

In addition, Jeanne Ayivorh has been appointed Chief Technology Officer, a newly created role focused on advancing technology strategy, AI integration, systems modernization, and cybersecurity. Jeanne has been with the firm since its founding 25 years ago and has long been a key architect of National's operational infrastructure. She has overseen the firm's IT department for many years and has played a central leadership role in guiding National's AI roadmap.

William "Bill" Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, has also been appointed to the firm's Management Team. Bill joined National in 2023 after serving a distinguished career at Wells Fargo Commercial Real Estate as a Managing Director and Lead Development Officer. His appointment expands the firm's financial leadership and perspective at an important stage in National's growth.

"As I continue in my role as President and CEO, these leadership transitions strengthen our ability to scale thoughtfully, improve coordination across the enterprise, and continue delivering exceptional service to our clients," said Jeffrey Kanne, President and CEO of National Real Estate Advisors. "Kevin, Daniel, Jeanne, and Bill are trusted leaders with deep expertise and a shared commitment to National's mission, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with them as we lead the firm forward. Kevin's long-standing leadership ensures continuity in our investment strategy, Daniel's transition into the COO role improves alignment across the organization, and Jeanne's leadership in technology and AI positions the firm for a technology-driven future. Together, their leadership supports stability while preparing National for continued growth and long-term value creation for our investors."

About National Real Estate Advisors

National Real Estate Advisors, LLC ("National") is an investment manager developing, operating, and managing commercial real estate and infrastructure projects across the United States.

Since 2000, National has built diversified investment portfolios currently concentrated primarily in multifamily, data centers, healthcare-related, and mixed-use facilities. The firm manages separate accounts and commingled investment vehicles on behalf of investors, applying a disciplined investment process and development-led approach to value creation.

National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund ("NEBF"), a pension trust with assets that are managed by National on a discretionary basis. For more information, please visit www.natadvisors.com.

SOURCE National Real Estate Advisors