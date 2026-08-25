National Recovery Month: New Federal Data Reveal Substance Use Treatment Gap

Federal data reveal a significant substance use treatment gap as Transformed by His Promises connects Scripture, neuroscience and repeated practice to lasting change.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of National Recovery Month, Choose Freedom® is calling attention to newly released federal data from the 2025 National Survey on Drug Use and Health showing that only 16% of the 47.2 million Americans age 12 or older who needed substance use treatment in 2025 received it. Board-certified psychiatrist Karl Benzio, M.D., and award-winning author Rose Ann Forte say the data underscore an often-overlooked reality: recognizing a harmful pattern and deciding to stop are important, but one decision alone does not create lasting change.

Federal data show only 16% of 47.2 million Americans needing substance use treatment in 2025 received it. Post this Transformed by His Promises

That principle is central to Transformed by His Promises: A 12-Week Devotional for Freedom from the Psychological Slavery of Life-Interfering Behaviors, co-authored by Benzio and Forte. The devotional combines biblical wisdom, psychiatry and neuroscience to help readers recognize the thoughts, emotions and behaviors that keep unwanted patterns in place and begin practicing a different response.

Learn more about Transformed by His Promises and find purchasing options at ChooseFreedom.today

"Making the decision to change matters, but one decision is rarely enough to override a pattern reinforced for months or years," Forte said. "Freedom grows through new thoughts, new practices and a willingness to keep choosing differently until healthier responses become more natural."

"The brain changes in response to what we repeatedly think, feel and do," Benzio said. "Neuroplasticity describes the brain's capacity to change, while Scripture has long called us to the renewing of the mind. Lasting transformation requires repeatedly practicing healthier thoughts, emotions and behaviors until they become more natural."

Forte brings lived experience to that message. After recognizing that alcohol was costing her more than it was giving her, she stopped drinking and developed a faith-centered approach that became the Choose Freedom® Program. She teaches people to prepare their minds, identify their triggers and practice new responses.

Forte's interview with Notes From the Edge is scheduled to publish later this week as part of the podcast's new syndication with Hubbard Radio. Hosted by writer and trauma educator Lisa Lacy, the podcast ranked No. 1 in Apple Podcasts' U.S. Personal Journals category and No. 5 in its U.S. Society & Culture category on Aug. 22, 2026. Their conversation explored addiction, recovery and why people may continue repeating a behavior even after recognizing its consequences.

Questions the Authors Can Address

Why is one decision not enough to create lasting behavioral change?

What helps someone move from "I know this is costing me" to "I'm ready to change"?

How can repeated thoughts, emotions and behaviors reshape the brain?

Where do Scripture and neuroscience agree, and what do they reveal about renewing the mind?

Transformed by His Promises includes 12 weeks of daily readings, reflection questions and practical exercises intended to help readers interrupt destructive patterns and build healthier ones. The devotional can be used independently or as a companion to counseling, treatment, support groups and other recovery pathways.

The book includes a foreword by Harold G. Koenig, M.D., director of Duke University's Center for Spirituality, Theology and Health, and endorsements from Jim Daly, Daniel G. Amen, M.D., John Townsend, Ph.D., and Dr. Tim Clinton.

About the Authors

Karl Benzio, M.D., is a board-certified psychiatrist, Medical Director of the American Association of Christian Counselors and co-founder of Honey Lake Clinic. His work integrates biblical truth, neuroscience and clinical psychiatry.

Rose Ann Forte is an international bestselling and award-winning author, speaker, coach and creator of the Choose Freedom® Program. She helps people pursue lasting freedom from alcohol and other life-interfering behaviors.

About Choose Freedom®

Choose Freedom® provides faith-based, neuroscience-informed resources grounded in biblical truth to help people pursue lasting freedom from alcohol, other substances and life-interfering behaviors. Its books, devotionals, programs and curricula combine Scripture with practical behavior-change principles and can be used independently or alongside counseling, treatment, support groups and other recovery pathways. Learn more at ChooseFreedom.today.

Media Contact: To arrange an interview with Karl Benzio, M.D., or Rose Ann Forte, contact Rose Ann Forte at [email protected] or 858-442-7176.

SOURCE Choose Freedom, LLC