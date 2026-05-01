Devotional Addresses Mental Health Stigma with Path to Lasting Change

Aligned with Mental Health Awareness Month, Choose Freedom's neuroscience-informed approach to be featured May 2 on The Alex McFarland Show.

Aligned with Mental Health Awareness Month (May 2026)

Scheduled feature on The Alex McFarland Show (May 2, 2026)

Combines neuroscience-informed practices with structured reflection

Designed to reduce stigma and promote lasting wellness

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of its May 2, 2026 feature on The Alex McFarland Show, Transformed by His Promises: A 12-Week Devotional for Freedom from Life-Interfering Behaviors is being highlighted during Mental Health Awareness Month, which focuses on reducing stigma, providing support, and promoting wellness.

The program, hosted by Alex McFarland, is nationally syndicated and will explore thought patterns, behaviors and emotional health.

Transformed by His Promises

"We designed this devotional to help anyone who feels stuck in patterns that keep them from living fully," said Dr. Karl Benzio, M.D., co-author of Transformed by His Promises. "When people are given both understanding and practical tools, it reduces shame—and that's where real change begins."

Breaking Stigma Through Structure and Support

While mental health conversations often focus on awareness, Transformed by His Promises provides a clear next step: a daily framework that helps individuals engage in reflection, build healthier habits, and take ownership of behavioral patterns.

The devotional incorporates practices drawn from neuroplasticity and behavior-change science, including:

Journaling to increase thought awareness

Gratitude tracking to reinforce positive patterns

Emotional awareness to improve response and regulation

Trusted Experts Are Taking Notice

"Blending the neuroscience of habit formation with mindfulness and structured reflection, this 12-week devotional provides a powerful framework for transforming one's life and breaking free from the habits that haunt us and hold us back." — Daniel G. Amen, M.D., Founder, Amen Clinics; Author, Change Your Brain Every Day

"This is a neuroscience-informed and highly practical devotional designed to help us experience transformative changes in how our mind functions—changes that positively shape our behaviors, emotions, and relationships." — John Townsend, Ph.D., Psychologist; NYT bestselling co-author of Boundaries

A Timely Resource for a Growing Need

As mental health conversations expand, the need for tools that move beyond awareness into action is clear. This devotional offers a practical pathway forward for individuals seeking both personal responsibility and lasting change.

The foreword is written by Dr. Harold G. Koenig, Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences at Duke University Medical Center, a globally recognized researcher on spirituality and health.

About the Authors

Dr. Karl Benzio, M.D., is a board-certified psychiatrist, Medical Director of the American Association of Christian Counselors. His recent book, Your Adversity Advantage, explores how individuals can transform challenges into growth.

Rose Ann Forte is an international bestselling author, creator of the Choose Freedom® program, and host of the Say Goodbye and Imagine! podcast.

Book Information

Transformed by His Promises: A 12-Week Devotional for Freedom from Life-Interfering Behaviors Karl Benzio, M.D. & Rose Ann Forte Foreword by Dr. Harold G. Koenig Ignite Press | ISBN: 979-8-9866084-6-4 Available on Amazon and major retailers https://choosefreedom.today/books/transformed-by-his-promises/

Contact: Rose Ann Forte, [email protected]

SOURCE Choose Freedom, LLC