National Safety Council, NCCCO Foundation Release New Report on the Role of Certification in Improving Crane Safety

Work to Zero research examines how certification strengthens workforce competency and safety performance

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council and NCCCO Foundation released a new research report, Certification in Crane Operations: Impacts on Safety and Performance, which found certified personnel are widely viewed as a critical factor in improving crane safety. Funded by the NCCCO Foundation and published through the NSC Work to Zero initiative, in partnership with McElhattan Foundation, the resource builds on the Council's commitment to eliminating workplace fatalities by advancing evidence-based strategies that strengthen safety.

Drawing on national fatality data, a survey of crane professionals, interviews with industry experts and an extensive review of existing research, the report examines certification's impact on workforce competency, jobsite safety and industry performance. The findings come as crane-related incidents continue to pose significant risks for workers across construction, utilities, logistics and other industries. Between 2015 and 2024, there were 405 crane-related fatalities in the United States. Notably, only 29% of those fatalities involved crane or tower operators, underscoring the importance of protecting everyone working around crane operations.

"Certification is a foundation for safe work practices, consistent performance and a stronger safety culture," said Dr. Matt Law, director of Work to Zero at NSC. "This research demonstrates that certification plays a critical role in improving workforce competency. By investing in people as well as equipment, organizations can better protect workers and help prevent serious incidents and fatalities."

Key findings from the report include:

More than 90% of survey respondents said certified personnel improve jobsite safety, technical competence and overall career prospects

Nearly three-quarters of respondents support certification requirements for riggers and signalpersons, reflecting broad support for expanding standardized competency verification beyond crane operators

Certification delivers the greatest safety benefits when combined with ongoing training, mentorship and practical experience

"The findings and recommendations in the report will hopefully provide everyone working to improve safety in the crane industry further evidence to push for improved training and certification standards within their existing company programs and across the construction industry," said T.J. Cantwell, executive director at the NCCCO Foundation.

Since 2023, Work to Zero and the NCCCO Foundation have partnered to develop research, tools and resources that help reduce serious incidents and fatalities in crane operations. To discuss the report's findings and practical strategies for strengthening certification and workforce development, NSC and the NCCCO Foundation will host a webinar on August 19, 2026. Register for the webinar here.

Work to Zero is part of the Council's ongoing effort to eliminate workplace fatalities through the advancement and adoption of technology-based safety solutions. To learn more and access the report, visit nsc.org/worktozero.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

About the NCCCO Foundation

The NCCCO Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization formed in 2018 to promote industry safety through three major pathways: education, research, and workforce development.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

©2026 National Safety Council

SOURCE National Safety Council