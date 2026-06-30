National Sleep Foundation and Tempur-Pedic Compare Notes on What's Keeping the Nation Awake

Report Examines What Americans Say About Their Sleep and What Smart Bed Data Reveals

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sleep Foundation® (NSF) today released "Two Views of the Night: Consumer Reported Sleep Insights Paired with Smart Bed Data", a first-of-its-kind report presenting data from NSF's nationally representative survey of U.S. adults and complementary data from more than 190 million nights of in-home sleep of people who sleep on Tempur-Pedic® beds equipped with Sleeptracker-AI® technology.

The report shows that most people can still do better on recommended sleep duration – seven to nine hours is the per-night recommendation from NSF. Additionally, the quality and continuity of that sleep are undermined by racing minds, physical discomfort, noise, temperature, and the hidden rhythms of everyday life. Tempur-Pedic's SleepTracker-AI data confirm what most people already feel: they are not sleeping well, and the effect of poor sleep health can reach every corner of daily life.

Key Findings:

70% of adults report some difficulty staying asleep and over one in four (28%) say this happens a good amount to a great deal in their life.

Among Tempur‑Pedic smart bed users, on average, users woke up one to two times per night.

41% of people say there is no meaningful difference in their sleep between seasons. The tracker view from Tempur-Pedic smart bed users reinforces trends in NSF data. Average sleep duration remained nearly identical across seasons, ranging from 6.78 hours in summer and spring to 6.86 hours in winter.

53% of adults report that the Daylight Saving Time clock change negatively affects their sleep, a finding backed by Sleeptracker-AI data showing users slept measurably less on the night clocks moved forward in 2025.

Sunday is both the best and worst night for sleep: 29.5% of Americans rank it #1 and 27% rank it #7, making it uniquely polarizing across the week. Among Tempur‑Pedic smart bed users, Sunday had the highest average total sleep time, at just over 7 hours. Across the rest of the week, average sleep duration dropped below 6.75 hours.

Most sleep research relies on either self-reported data or device data in isolation. "Two Views of the Night" is distinctive because it presents both views. The NSF survey captured how people feel about and experience their sleep. The Tempur-Pedic Sleeptracker-AI data describe sensor-measured sleep across multiple nights.

"In NSF's day-to-day work to advance sleep health, we're digging into the range of insights people give and also get that inform modern approaches to improving their sleep. It's critical for more organizations who are supporting the public's needs through tools and technologies to share and talk about their contribution to the bigger picture. Any alignment between lived experiences and tracker data can give us a far more complete and credible picture of the nation's sleep health and beyond," said John Lopos, NSF CEO.

"These findings show that Americans can still do better on getting the recommended amount of sleep, and many are still falling short when it comes to sleep quality," said Jill Johnson, Vice President of the Tempur-Pedic brand. "Better sleep starts with understanding what is disrupting sleep throughout the night. By analyzing millions of nights of sleep, alongside data from the National Sleep Foundation, we gain insights into the factors that impact sleep quality and use those learnings to design products that help people achieve more restorative sleep."

The full report is available at www.TheNSF.org.

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 36 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep.

For more information about NSF, visit www.theNSF.org │ SleepHealthJournal.org

About Tempur Sealy

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Tempur Sealy is a wholly owned business of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI).

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation