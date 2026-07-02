National Sleep Foundation Announces 9th Annual SleepTech® Award

Prestigious award recognizes breakthrough innovations to advance sleep health

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is now accepting applications for its SleepTech® Award to recognize the year's most innovative achievements in sleep technology. The application deadline is September 25, 2026, with winners to be announced in October 2026.

As part of NSF's advocacy and education to help people improve their sleep, the SleepTech Award is given in two judged categories: Sleep Health and Wellness, which includes products and services consumers can use as part of their daily routine for sleep and health; and Sleep Disorders and Conditions, which includes solutions that seek to improve the patient experience with diagnosis and treatment.

"The SleepTech Award is one of the many ways NSF continues to lead in the important and fast-changing landscape of health tech and appropriate use of consumer sleep products. We're intent on recognizing innovations that are rooted in sleep science and know-how and designed to help make a meaningful difference in people's lives," said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. "As the application portal opens, we again expect to see a broad range of innovators come forward to share their vision with our judges, while representing the opportunity for more options for more people who may need them."

The most recent winners of the SleepTech Award include Nanit and Onera Health.

Unlike reviews on commercial sites, The SleepTech Award is a judged competition, and receipt of the award is not a compensated product endorsement or recommendation from NSF. An application fee applies for processing and program administration, and can be waived for members of NSF's SleepTech® Network. To apply for the 2026 SleepTech Award or learn more about eligibility requirements, visit www.theNSF.org/SleepTech-Award/.

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. For over 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use evidence-based tips and tools to improve sleep.

For more information about NSF, visit www.theNSF.org │ SleepHealthJournal.org

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation