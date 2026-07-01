International sleep and fatigue expert will champion NSF's sleep health and safety mission

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) today announced that Mark R. Rosekind, PhD, has assumed the role of Chair of its Board of Directors. As Board Chair, Dr. Rosekind will lead NSF's board comprised of researchers, clinicians, business leaders, and public health experts committed to advancing NSF's mission to improve health, safety, and well-being through sleep.

National Sleep Foundation Names Mark R. Rosekind, PhD, To Chair Board of Directors

Dr. Rosekind is recognized across the globe as an expert in sleep, fatigue, and human performance. His research and leadership have shaped fatigue management programs across aviation, highway transportation, and other industries. His distinguished public service includes two Senate-confirmed Presidential appointments as a member of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) - the first sleep scientist to serve on that Board – and later as the 15th Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). He also served as Director of the NASA Fatigue Countermeasures Program. Dr. Rosekind previously was on the NSF Board and is a recipient of NSF's Lifetime Achievement Award.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mark Rosekind as Chair of the NSF Board of Directors. Mark has spent decades translating the science of sleep into solutions that can improve and save lives. He's proven that when we treat sleep as the public health imperative it truly is, we can change policy, change behavior, and change outcomes. Mark's vision, leadership, and passion for advancing sleep health will be invaluable as NSF continues to expand its impact," said John Lopos, National Sleep Foundation CEO.

"It is an honor to serve as Chair of the National Sleep Foundation Board. Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand the profound impact that healthy sleep has on safety, performance, health, and quality of life. NSF has long been a trusted leader in advancing sleep health through science, education, and public engagement, and I look forward to working with the Board and extended NSF team to further that mission and help more people understand that sleep is critical for health and safety," said Rosekind.

NSF also extends its sincere appreciation to Steven E. Lerman, MD, MPH, for his dedicated service as Chair of the NSF Board of Directors. Dr. Lerman's contributions have helped to shape the Foundation's continued growth and impact, and NSF is grateful for his ongoing commitment to advancing sleep health and well-being.

Visit www.theNSF.org for sleep health information and a full list of the National Sleep Foundation's Board of Directors.

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. For over 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use evidence-based tips and tools to improve sleep.

For more information about NSF, visit www.theNSF.org │ SleepHealthJournal.org

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation