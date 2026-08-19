National Sleep Foundation Will Convene National Roadway Safety Leaders To Advance Sleep Health and Transportation Safety

2026 Drowsy Driving Forum to feature NHTSA Administrator, NTSB Board Member, and automotive industry CEO on Leadership Panel in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) today announced the first confirmed speakers for its 2026 NSF Drowsy Driving Forum, bringing together an unprecedented group of national leaders to address one of the nation's most persistent - and preventable - public health and roadway safety challenges.

The Forum's Leadership Panel will feature:

Jonathan Morrison , Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

, Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Thomas Chapman , Member, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)

, Member, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) John Bozzella, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alliance for Automotive Innovation

The Forum will be held October 29, 2026, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., as the anchor event of NSF's expanded year-round Drowsy Driving Prevention Program, culminating with Drowsy Driving Prevention Week® (November 1–7, 2026). Forum registration is complimentary and open to all interested attendees.

The Leadership Panel brings together leaders representing three of the nation's most influential organizations shaping roadway safety - federal motor vehicle safety, regulation, and enforcement, independent transportation safety investigation, and automotive innovation. Panelists will discuss national priorities, emerging roadway safety challenges, and opportunities to reduce crashes associated with driver sleepiness and fatigue.

The Forum will be moderated by Mark R. Rosekind, PhD, Chair of the National Sleep Foundation Board of Directors, former Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and prior Member of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

"Addressing drowsy driving requires leadership across disciplines and sectors," said Rosekind. "The National Sleep Foundation is establishing a Forum that brings together leaders with diverse expertise to share perspectives and identify practical actions to improve roadway safety. We are honored that these distinguished leaders have agreed to join this important national conversation."

The Leadership Panel is the first of two featured discussions at the 2026 Forum. A second panel - bringing together experts in roadway safety, transportation, sleep health and sleep medicine, and population research - will examine newly released National Sleep Foundation research on drowsy driving and explore evidence-based strategies and collaborative actions to improve roadway safety. Additional speakers for that panel will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2026 Forum reflects the National Sleep Foundation's ongoing commitment to advancing drowsy driving prevention through year-round education, research, public engagement, and collaboration across the sleep health, transportation safety, and public health communities. During the second forum panel, NSF will release the findings from its 2026 Drowsy Driving Survey, providing new national insights into public attitudes and behaviors surrounding drowsy driving.

"As the National Sleep Foundation advances sleep health and safety, we have an opportunity to reduce one of our nation's most preventable roadway safety risks by helping drivers get the sleep they need," said John Lopos, Chief Executive Officer of the National Sleep Foundation. "By convening leaders from across government, research, healthcare, and industry, the National Sleep Foundation is establishing a Forum that moves beyond awareness to drive meaningful dialogue and action."

NSF independently produces Drowsy Driving Prevention Week and all related educational content. Additional Forum program details and complimentary registration information will be available at www.theNSF.org.

About Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving is impaired driving and accounts for an estimated one in five fatal crashes on U.S. roads. Although 95% of Americans recognize drowsy driving as dangerous, nearly two-thirds report having driven while so tired they had difficulty keeping their eyes open. Among new drivers, one in six teens report driving drowsy within their first two years behind the wheel.

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. For over 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use evidence-based tips and tools to improve sleep.

For more information about NSF, visit www.theNSF.org │ SleepHealthJournal.org

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation