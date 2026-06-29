National STEM Festival® Brings Together America's Brightest Young Innovators and Industry Leaders to Celebrate the Future of STEM

Third annual festival welcomed 52 National STEM Champions, featured leaders from across government and industry, and opened I Street to the public for a day of hands-on STEM experiences

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual National STEM Festival®, powered by EXPLR, concluded Saturday after bringing together the nation's brightest young innovators, industry leaders, educators, policymakers and families for three days celebrating American ingenuity as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. The event drew nearly 2,900 visitors from 45 states and territories, featuring 45 speakers and mentors, 52 student exhibitors, 22 organization exhibitors, and 29 live sessions.

AI-powered surgical systems, energy transition, cancer diagnostics and more

The festival featured 52 National STEM Champions representing 40 states and four U.S. territories, selected from thousands of applicants with an acceptance rate of 5%. More than 60 percent of this year's champions are young women. Students in grades 7–12 showcased PhD-level research, patent-pending inventions, and advanced prototypes addressing some of today's most pressing challenges, including artificial intelligence, healthcare, aerospace, manufacturing, sustainability and energy.

Throughout the festival, student Champions presented their work to hundreds of attendees, including leaders from business, government, academia and the scientific community during the festival's VIP & Media Showcase, participated in podcasts paired with industry experts, and shared their projects with the public during Open Build Day.

"This year's National STEM Festival demonstrated what's possible when young innovators are given the opportunity to share their ideas with the people shaping the future of science, technology and industry," said Jenny Buccos, co-founder and CEO of EXPLR and co-director, National STEM Festival. "These students aren't imagining tomorrow – they're building it now."

Live Q&A broadcast from the International Space Station

One of the festival's signature moments was a live question-and-answer session with astronaut Chris Williams, who spoke with students directly from the International Space Station during a live broadcast, giving students the opportunity to discuss space exploration and STEM careers with an astronaut currently in orbit.

The festival also featured keynote conversations, demonstrations and remarks from leaders across government and industry, including executive leadership from Boeing, IBM, COSI, Dell Technologies, OPSWAT, Qualcomm, Roblox, Siemens USA, Waymo, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and other organizations advancing STEM education and innovation nationwide.

Open Build Day hosted families for hands-on fun

The festival concluded Saturday with Open Build Day, a free public expo that transformed The Square and I Street into an interactive STEM showcase for visitors of all ages. Families participated in more than 20 hands-on experiences led by industry and community partners, including:

The Curiosity Cube™ , where visitors conducted synthetic biology experiments alongside MilliporeSigma scientists.

, where visitors conducted synthetic biology experiments alongside MilliporeSigma scientists. The ACE Mobile Lab, featuring advanced manufacturing technologies including CNC machining and composites.

featuring advanced manufacturing technologies including CNC machining and composites. The Future of Making, On Wheels featured a traveling lab packed with the real machines shaping advanced manufacturing.

featured a traveling lab packed with the real machines shaping advanced manufacturing. Waymo, where attendees explored a fully autonomous vehicle and learned how self-driving technology works.

The National STEM Festival is an official programming partner of America250, joining organizations advancing innovation and STEM education as the nation marks 250 years. The Festival is made possible by a coalition of organizations across industry, government, and academia investing in the next generation of talent. See the full list of supporters and partners on the festival website.

Press interested in post-event coverage can access a recap video, image selects and more in the folder here.

About EXPLR

EXPLR builds the future-ready talent pipeline by connecting curiosity to career. Students aged 13-19 engage in real-world, career-connected learning through digital content, industry-validated credentials, and live events. The ecosystem includes the National STEM Festival, EXPLR Edge® digital credentials, and programs that enable employers to discover, connect with, and invest in emerging talent. Visit EXPLR.com.

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SOURCE EXPLR