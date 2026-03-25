EXPLR Announces 2026 National STEM Champions as America Celebrates 250 Years of Innovation

55 Students Across 47 States and 4 Territories Earn Expense-Paid Trips to Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXPLR today announced the 55 middle and high school students named 2026 National STEM Champions, young innovators whose work is not just impressive for their age, but competitive by any standard. These students will be recognized at the third annual National STEM Festival® powered by EXPLR in Washington, D.C., on June 24-27. Each Champion and a guardian will receive an expense-paid trip, including lodging and travel, to showcase their innovations to leaders across business, government, and academia, as well as to the public at the free Build Day expo on Saturday, June 27.

With an acceptance rate of less than 5%, the National STEM Festival ranks among the most competitive early talent platforms in the world. Notably, more than 60% of the 2026 winners are young women, a powerful signal for the future of American innovation during Women's History Month. The cohort spans every corner of America, from Guam to Georgia and Kansas to Connecticut. Their work includes working prototypes, patent-pending inventions, and advanced research focused on urgent needs in industry, healthcare, and government — including AI-powered surgical systems, energy transition, and cancer diagnostics.

"The 2026 Champions have raised the bar for what we thought was possible at this level. They're already building the technologies, cures, and systems America needs. What this cohort has produced deserves real weight and real attention, and the National STEM Festival exists to make sure those with the power to amplify their work know exactly where to look," said Jenny Buccos, Co-Director of the National STEM Festival and Founder & CEO of EXPLR.

In addition to their recognition as National STEM Champions, eight students will receive special awards during the Festival, honoring exceptional achievement in areas spanning Indigenous ingenuity, app development, space innovation, and health sciences.

The following students were named 2026 National STEM Champions:

ALABAMA

Daniel Pacheco (Mobile)

ALASKA

Angel Jack (Angoon)

AMERICAN SAMOA

Alana Joserose (Pago Pago)

ARIZONA

Eniah Endriga (Yuma)

ARKANSAS

Aiden Robuck (Little Rock)

CALIFORNIA

Haritaa Ramesh (San Ramon)

Shripriya Kalbhavi (San Jose)

COLORADO

Anirudh Rao (Highlands Ranch)

CONNECTICUT

Lula Wang (Greenwich)

DELAWARE

Satya Kokonda (Wilmington)

FLORIDA

Darren Lau (Land O' Lakes)

GEORGIA

Aasrith Ravulapati (Cumming)

GUAM

Vinicia Kim (Tumon)

HAWAII

Luke Itomura (Honolulu)

Maliaayu Williams (Honolulu)

ILLINOIS

Issa Geisendorfer (Quincy)

INDIANA

Valerie Fu (Carmel)

IOWA

Amal Eltayib (Iowa City)

Antariksha Sharma (Fairfield)

KANSAS

Savannah Siceloff (Shawnee)

KENTUCKY

Wanda Wu (Louisville)

LOUISIANA

Maya Trutschl (Shreveport)

MARYLAND

Sathvik Dasari (Poolesville)

MASSACHUSETTS

Jason Chang (Worcester)

Nichelle Thinagar (Worcester)

MICHIGAN

Diya Ramakrishnan (Saginaw)

MINNESOTA

Evan Morris (St. Paul)

MISSISSIPPI

Michelle Xie (Hattiesburg)

MISSOURI

Elle Saleeby (St. Louis)

MONTANA

Tanner Heaton (Sunburst)

NEBRASKA

Haneesha Rachumalla (Omaha)

NEVADA

Krish Sharma (Las Vegas)

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Vedhsai Thiriveedi (Nashua)

NEW JERSEY

Reanna Patel (Princeton)

NEW MEXICO

Sylvia Xu (Roswell)

NEW YORK

Aryana Adur (Jericho)

NORTH CAROLINA

Aviva Wang (Cary)

NORTH DAKOTA

Gayatri Gautham (Grand Forks)

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

Lya Kim (Saipan)

OHIO

Anuki Mudalige (Lewis Center)

OKLAHOMA

Emma Zhang (Jenks)

OREGON

Albert Liu (Beaverton)

PENNSYLVANIA

Tushar Mehta (Allentown)

PUERTO RICO

Lorena Pachiardi (San Juan)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Arjun Jain (Central)

SOUTH DAKOTA

Shourya Goyal (Rapid City)

TENNESSEE

Levi Dunn (Knoxville)

TEXAS

Arya Gurumukhi (Plano)

UTAH

Olivia Jiang (Salt Lake City)

VIRGINIA

Ani Nishanian (Alexandria)

WASHINGTON

Aadya Syal (Issaquah)

WEST VIRGINIA

Pavan Subramani (Morgantown)

WISCONSIN

Nikayla Washington (Milwaukee)

Saanvi Muduganti (Onalaska)

WYOMING

Joey Boyer (Greybull)

The National STEM Festival™ is proud to serve as an official programming partner of America250, alongside organizations committed to advancing innovation and STEM education. For more information, including submission guidelines, sponsors, and supporters, visit nationalstemfestival.com.

For more media and interview inquiries, please contact Actum at [email protected].

About EXPLR

EXPLR builds the future-ready talent pipeline by connecting curiosity to career. Students aged 13-19 engage in real-world, career-connected learning through digital content, industry-validated credentials, and live events. The ecosystem includes the National STEM Festival®, EXPLR Edge® digital credentials, and programs that enable employers to discover, connect with, and invest in emerging talent. Visit EXPLR.com.

SOURCE EXPLR