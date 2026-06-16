National Student Clearinghouse Launches HR1 Medicaid Eligibility Verification Solution to Help States Meet New Federal Requirements

HERNDON, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Student Clearinghouse announced the availability of its education verification solutions, designed to help states and benefit administrators streamline compliance with eligibility requirements, including the new HR1 Medicaid eligibility requirements tied to educational enrollment under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

The solution enables states to verify whether Medicaid recipients are enrolled at least half-time in eligible educational programs using trusted, first-party enrollment data from nearly 3,600 U.S. institutions representing approximately 97% of students enrolled in Title IV institutions.

Under the new federal requirements, certain Medicaid recipients may maintain eligibility through qualifying educational participation. Current guidance indicates these eligibility checks will begin January 1, 2027, with re-verification required every six months.1

"Our goal is to help states implement compliant, scalable verification workflows quickly and confidently," said Melba Amissi, Chief Customer and Operations Officer at the National Student Clearinghouse. "By leveraging our nationwide education data network and proven verification infrastructure, agencies can reduce administrative burden while improving the speed and accuracy of eligibility determinations."

The HR1 Medicaid Eligibility Verification solution offers:

Real-time education status verification through the Clearinghouse Insights API

Secure batch-processing capabilities for high-volume workflows

Access to regularly updated enrollment data from participating institutions

FERPA-compliant processes and secure data handling practices

Flexible integration options for existing eligibility systems and workflows

The Clearinghouse has more than 30 years of experience delivering education verification and data services to educational institutions, employers, financial institutions, and government organizations nationwide. Its verification services are widely used to confirm enrollment and degree status securely and efficiently. The Clearinghouse does not sell student personal information to third parties under any circumstances.

As states prepare for implementation deadlines and evolving Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) guidance, the Clearinghouse's solution is intended to provide a fast, reliable pathway for integrating education-based verification into eligibility determination processes.

For more information about the education verification solutions for eligibility determinations, visit Education Verifications for HR1 Medicaid Eligibility.

About the National Student Clearinghouse®

The National Student Clearinghouse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 1993, is the trusted source for and the leading provider of higher education verifications and electronic education record exchanges. Besides working with nearly 3,600 postsecondary institutions in meeting their compliance needs, the Clearinghouse also provides thousands of high schools and districts with continuing collegiate enrollment, progression, and completion statistics on their alumni. For more details, visit studentclearinghouse.org.

SOURCE National Student Clearinghouse