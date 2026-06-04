Spring Enrollment: Undergraduate Growth Continues While Graduate Enrollment Holds Steady

A new report shows that fall enrollment trends continued into spring 2026, highlighted by a decline in computer science degrees and an increase in health sciences degrees.

HERNDON, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring 2026 postsecondary enrollment totaled 18.6 million students, marking a modest 1.0 percent increase from the previous year, according to a new report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

The Clearinghouse Enrollment Insights: Final Spring Enrollment Trends Report provides comprehensive final data on national postsecondary enrollment for spring 2026. This year's report showed that undergraduate enrollment increased to 15.5 million (+1.3%), while graduate enrollment held steady at 3.1 million (-0.1%). The spring results continue the patterns observed in the fall, with public institutions driving undergraduate gains while master's programs, international graduate enrollment, and Computer and Information Sciences all saw decreases.

"We're seeing more students enroll in undergraduate programs than we did last spring, but graduate enrollment is under pressure, with declines in both master's programs and international students," said Matthew Holsapple, Senior Director of Research at the National Student Clearinghouse. "The momentum we continue to see in undergraduate enrollment—particularly in certificate programs—does not extend to graduate programs."

Small growth for undergraduate enrollment, declines for master's: Total postsecondary enrollment rose to 18.6 million in spring 2026, up 1.0 percent (+192,000) from spring 2025. Undergraduate enrollment increased 1.3 percent to 15.5 million, while graduate enrollment held steady at 3.1 million (-0.1%, -4,000). Undergraduate enrollment grew at public institutions with community college enrollment reaching 5.8 million (5.2 percent above spring 2021).

Public 4-year enrollment rose 1.5 percent to nearly 6 million (+89,000), while private nonprofit and for-profit 4-year enrollment showed little change (-0.1% and -0.5%, respectively). Undergraduate enrollment increased across all credential types, led by certificates (+10.2%, +86,000), followed by associate (+1.3%, +59,000) and bachelor's degrees (+1.0%, +85,000).

However, at the graduate level, growth occurred only at private for-profit 4-year institutions (+3.8%, +9,600). Public 4-year graduate enrollment held steady (-0.3%) while private nonprofit four-year graduate enrollment declined slightly (-0.6%). Master's enrollment declined 1.3 percent (-26,000), while doctoral enrollment was flat (+0.3%, +2,000). The master's decline reflects drops at both public and private nonprofit 4-year institutions.

Decline in international graduate students: This spring, there were 148,000 international graduate students, a decline of 4.3 percent (-7,000) compared to last spring which was driven by fewer enrollments at public 4-year institutions (-9.2% to 65,000). In contrast, at the undergraduate level, international student enrollment continued to climb for the third spring in a row (+3.9%, +6,000).

Continued decreases in computer science degrees: Computer and Information Science saw a notable enrollment decrease across undergraduate four-year (-8.4%), primarily associate degree granting baccalaureate (PAB; -9.3%), and 2-year (-11.2%) institutions. With the exception of Computer/IT Administration and Management at 2-year and PAB institutions, which remained mostly stable (+0.4% and -0.3%, respectively), all other most popular major groups within Computer and Information Science saw declines in all institution types.

Closing a school year with over a million health science students: For the third consecutive year, undergraduate enrollment in Health Professions increased across all award levels and institution types, rising between 6.0 to 7.1% this spring. At four-year institutions, Health Professions surpassed one million enrollments (1.05 million). Health Professions (+61,000) and Engineering (+41,000) drove overall increases this spring.

About the National Student Clearinghouse® Research Center™

The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center is the research arm of the National Student Clearinghouse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 1993. The Research Center collaborates with higher education institutions, states, school districts, high schools, and educational organizations as part of a national effort to better inform education leaders and policymakers. Through accurate longitudinal data outcomes reporting, the Research Center enables better educational policy decisions leading to improved student outcomes. To learn more, visit nscresearchcenter.org.

SOURCE National Student Clearinghouse