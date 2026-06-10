Native Pet Launches Hip+Joint Advanced Care, Targeting Innovation Gap in $512M Joint Supplement Category

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Pet, the clean-label pet supplement brand now available in over 13,000 retail locations nationwide, today announced the launch of Hip+Joint Advanced Care, a powder supplement formulated to address what the brand identifies as a significant and largely unmet need in the fastest-growing segment of dog supplements.

The U.S. hip and joint supplement category has reached $512 million in annual sales, yet many leading products continue to rely on glucosamine and chondroitin. Emerging research suggests that newer ingredients like UC-II may offer advantages over traditional formulations, and Native Pet is positioning itself to lead what it believes to be the category's most significant commercial opportunity.

Hip+Joint Advanced Care is formulated with multiple aspects of canine mobility in mind — including joint and cartilage support, and supports a healthy inflammatory response — addressing key aspects of mobility in a single daily supplement. The formula's anchor ingredient is UC-II® undenatured type II collagen, which has been studied in dogs for joint comfort. In published research, UC-II compared favorably to glucosamine and chondroitin in measures of joint comfort in dogs. Additional key ingredients include Green-Lipped Mussel, Hyaluronic Acid, HMB, and the Exclzyme enzyme blend.

"The joint supplement category is the largest in dog supplements and one of the fastest growing, but it hasn't seen meaningful ingredient innovation in years," said Dan Schaefer, CEO and co-founder of Native Pet. "Pet parents want one thing: to see their dog move better. We built Hip+Joint Advanced Care around the science that can actually deliver."

The launch is supported and formulated by Native Pet's in-house Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionist and comes at a moment of broader demographic tailwinds for the category. With 52% of U.S. households now with a dog over age seven, and the large cohort of dogs adopted during the 2020–2021 pandemic boom entering their senior years, demand for effective mobility solutions is expected to accelerate significantly over the next two to three years.

Hip+Joint Advanced Care is available now across Native Pet's existing retail footprint, including pet specialty, natural grocery, and mass retail channels.

About Native Pet

Native Pet offers a line of premium pet supplements made with clean, responsibly sourced ingredients and backed by scientific research, including guidance from its in-house Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionist. The brand is committed to improving the quality, safety, and efficacy of pet supplements. Native Pet products are available in over 13,000 retail locations nationwide, including pet specialty, natural grocery, and mass retailers.

SOURCE Native Pet, Inc.