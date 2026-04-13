Native Pet Enters Next Phase of Growth with Key Leadership Additions

Leading pet supplements brand strengthens its commitment to making high quality pet care more widely available

ST. LOUIS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Pet, a leading clean-label pet supplement brand available in over 13,000 retail locations nationwide, today announced three senior hires across supply chain, research and development, and pet specialty sales. These hires, all of whom add deep pet industry expertise to Native Pet's team, will help scale operations, accelerate product innovation, and expand the brand's retail footprint even further.

Since its founding in 2017, Native Pet has worked to raise the standard for quality, safety, and transparency in an industry often defined by inconsistency and limited visibility. This latest round of hires strengthens the team behind that mission, enabling the company to deliver at greater scale and reach more pet parents nationwide.

Native Pet has appointed David McCoy as its first Vice President of Supply Chain. He has deep experience in pet food sourcing and manufacturing and will lead the company's supply chain strategy as it continues to scale. McCoy previously served as Director of Sourcing at Instinct Pet Food.

Brad Brown has been named as Director of Research and Development, with a background in pet nutrition and product innovation from roles at Purina and Whitebridge Pet Brands. He will lead Native Pet's R&D strategy, advancing clinically backed formulations and driving new product development.

To support continued retail expansion, Beth Galli joins as Director of Pet Specialty. She will focus on building and deepening partnerships within the pet specialty channel, drawing on her experience in the space to accelerate Native Pet's footprint. Galli was most recently the Sr. Director of Sales at Instinct Pet Food.

Together, these hires strengthen Native Pet's capabilities from product to shelf, further building on a team with deep roots in the pet industry.

"We're very happy to welcome David, Brad and Beth to the Native Pet family," said CEO and co-founder Dan Schaefer. "Each brings valuable experience as we continue to invest in the systems, science, and partnerships that help us deliver better products and reach more pet parents where they already shop."

Reflecting this continued focus on product quality and innovation, Native Pet's top-selling product, The Daily, is one of the most widely distributed pet supplements in the U.S. and received Clean Label Project certification in 2025, verifying it against more than 150 contaminants.

About Native Pet

Native Pet® offers a line of premium pet supplements made with clean, responsibly sourced ingredients and backed by scientific research, including guidance from its in-house Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionist. The brand is committed to improving the quality, safety, and efficacy of pet supplements. Native Pet products are available in over 12,000 retail locations nationwide, including pet specialty, natural grocery, and mass retailers.

SOURCE Native Pet, Inc.