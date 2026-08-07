Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking Supports CIP in $510 Million Project Financing in Mexico

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) is pleased to support Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Growth Markets Funds II (GMF II), as Joint Bookrunner, Joint Lead Arranger, and Green Loan Coordinator for the $510 million project financing for La Esperanza Solar, a utility-scale hybrid solar and battery energy storage project, strengthening energy supply and reliability in the Yucatan Peninsula.

The project has been designated as strategic by Mexico's Ministry of Energy (SENER), as it is expected to contribute to the grid's decongestion and help meet growing demand through its 420 MWdc of installed solar photovoltaic capacity combined with 150 MW / 5-hour battery energy storage system, providing flexibility and resilience to the network.

"We are pleased to support Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners on this milestone transaction for one of the first projects designated as strategic by Mexico's Ministry of Energy. La Esperanza will bring clean, affordable, and reliable energy to the Yucatan Peninsula," said Nasir Khan, Head of Real Assets and Global Trade Americas at Natixis CIB.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is a leading global fund manager and investor in energy infrastructure. CIP manages around €37 billion across 15 funds investing in power generation (solar and wind), energy storage, transmission and distribution, advanced bioenergy, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture.

Peter Halmø, Head of Latin America and Managing Director at CIP, stated, "This is a major milestone for GMF II and our team. We have been active in Mexico for several years, and this will be our first project in the country to start construction – a step that reflects both the strength of the team and project and the close collaboration with contractors, authorities and partners. Pairing solar with battery storage is central to bringing more renewable energy onto the Mexican grid, and we are proud to help build a more reliable, lower-carbon power system."

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in about 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

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SOURCE Natixis