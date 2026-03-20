Chamonix Partners Launches Inaugural Project Finance CLO at $306.8 Million, Driving Global Market Infrastructure Investment

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamonix Partners Capital Management ("Chamonix") today announced the completion of its inaugural project finance Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO), Chamonix Infrastructure Funding I, LLC, (CPIF 2026-1A). The transaction is backed by $304 million of predominantly emerging markets domiciled infrastructure loans originated by Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking ("Natixis CIB"). This landmark milestone underscores both Natixis CIB's and Chamonix's commitment to unlocking capital for infrastructure development around the world.

The transaction was executed via a special purpose vehicle established to acquire the loans and issue 4 classes of rated notes. The underlying projects are strategically diversified across South America, North America, Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

By establishing a scalable securitization platform, Chamonix aims to enhance capital market access and attract significant private sector investment into both developed and emerging markets infrastructure projects.

Chamonix partnered with Natixis CIB's Infrastructure Origination and Portfolio Management teams to source 100% of the loans and worked with Natixis CIB Structured Products Group to structure and arrange the securitization. The combined strength of these groups provides a unique end-to-end capability pairing the firm's well recognized origination platform as a global leader in infrastructure finance with market-leading securitization capabilities that bridge the gap between complex project debt and investor demand.

"We are exceptionally pleased to introduce our inaugural project finance CLO, a pivotal development that highlights our ability to source private credit and infrastructure assets for clients," said Michael Sierko, CEO of Chamonix. "Our expertise and partnership with Natixis CIB allow us to deliver value-driven solutions to investors while facilitating sustainable infrastructure development."

"The launch of Chamonix Infrastructure Funding I is a testament to the powerful synergies between Natixis CIB's leading Infrastructure and Securitization franchises, and Chamonix's specialized asset management expertise," said Marc Denjean, Global Head of Credit Portfolio and Resource Management for Natixis CIB. "This transaction allows us to provide our institutional clients with additional access to essential infrastructure assets."

"The successful closing of this landmark transaction allows us to recycle capital which we plan to immediately redeploy into new funding for our clients' capital needs," said Nasir Khan, Head of Real Assets and Global Trade Americas at Natixis CIB.

About Chamonix

Chamonix Partners Capital Management LLC ("Chamonix") is a registered investment adviser founded in 2014 and re-registered in 2022. Chamonix is a subsidiary of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, the global banking arm of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Chamonix specializes in the active management of, and advisory services related to, private credit assets for institutional clients. The firm's core expertise lies in identifying and capitalizing on opportunities within the private debt landscape, with a particular focus on infrastructure and real asset private debt.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in about 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

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SOURCE Natixis