Natural Grocers® Celebrates 71 Years With Beach-Worthy Savings, Freebies and a Chance to Win a Toyota® RAV4 Hybrid, Aug. 13-15, 2026

Natural Grocers® celebrates 71 years with up to 52% off 600+ products and $184,000 in prizes. Post this

NATURAL GROCERS THEN AND NOW

"Seventy-one years ago, my grandparents, Margaret and Philip Isely, started Natural Grocers with a simple belief—that everyone deserves access to affordable, high-quality food and nutrition education," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing for Natural Grocers. "While so much has changed since 1955, our purpose remains the same. This celebration is our way of thanking the customers, Crew members and communities who have supported us throughout the years and continue to make our story possible. Whether you're stopping by for the savings, the giveaways, the free BBQ or simply to celebrate with us, we're excited to share this milestone with the people who have been part of our journey."

Today, Natural Grocers operates 174 stores in 22 states. To celebrate the milestone, customers can learn more about the company's history, values and growth by exploring "71 Things You Didn't Know About Natural Grocers."

SOAK UP THE SAVINGS AND THE FREEBIES

Aug. 13-15: Natural Grocers' 71st Anniversary Celebration invites {N}power ® members to grab their flip-flops and soak up Epic Savings of up to 52% off more than 600 products throughout the store. Featured deals include Simple Mills ® Almond Flour Crackers (2/$5), GT's Living Foods Synergy Kombuchas (2/$5), Wild Planet ® Wild Sardines or Wild Anchovies (4/$10), Truly Grass-Fed™ Naturally Creamy Butters ($3.25/8 oz), Chocolove ® Chocolate Bars (2/$6), Dr. Bronner's ® Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner ($9.49/32 oz), and much more. [i]

Natural Grocers' 71st Anniversary Celebration invites {N}power members to grab their flip-flops and soak up Epic Savings of up to 52% off more than 600 products throughout the store. Featured deals include Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers (2/$5), GT's Living Foods Synergy Kombuchas (2/$5), Wild Planet Wild Sardines or Wild Anchovies (4/$10), Truly Grass-Fed™ Naturally Creamy Butters ($3.25/8 oz), Chocolove Chocolate Bars (2/$6), Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner ($9.49/32 oz), and much more. Aug. 13: Customers can chill out while they shop, with free snow cones, Thursday afternoon from 4:30-6 p.m. [ii]

Customers can chill out while they shop, with free snow cones, Thursday afternoon from 4:30-6 p.m. Aug. 14: Fire up the fun with a free BBQ from 3-5 p.m. featuring Thousand Hills™ ground beef and Applegate ® hot dogs at all Natural Grocers locations. [iii] Customers can also enter hourly prize drawings throughout the day for chances to win special in-store giveaways. [iv]

Fire up the fun with a free BBQ from 3-5 p.m. featuring Thousand Hills™ ground beef and Applegate hot dogs at all Natural Grocers locations. Customers can also enter hourly prize drawings throughout the day for chances to win special in-store giveaways. Aug. 15: The celebration continues Saturday as customers enjoy one final day of Anniversary savings, sweepstakes entries and giveaways. The first 50 customers at every store will receive a complimentary commemorative Natural Grocers 71st Anniversary keychain and a mystery discount coupon, while supplies last. [v] Customers who visit Natural Grocers stores from 3-5 p.m., can also enjoy free popcorn served by good4u SM Crew members. [vi]

The celebration continues Saturday as customers enjoy one final day of Anniversary savings, sweepstakes entries and giveaways. The first 50 customers at every store will receive a complimentary commemorative Natural Grocers 71st Anniversary keychain and a mystery discount coupon, while supplies last. Customers who visit Natural Grocers stores from 3-5 p.m., can also enjoy free popcorn served by good4u Crew members. Aug. 15: To keep the party going a little longer, all Natural Grocers locations will stay open 31 minutes later Saturday evening.

MAKE WAVES AND WIN BIG

Natural Grocers community members will have the chance to win more than $184,000 in prizes during the three-day celebration, including a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid grand prize (up to $45,000 value, courtesy of C2O® and Steaz®), a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max chip ($5,000 value, courtesy of Mineragua®), a Lomi Composter ($500 value, courtesy of PlantFusion®), a MaryRuth's® gift set and ZAQ LED therapy face mask, a foldable electric scooter with seat and hundreds of additional prizes from Natural Grocers' trusted vendor partners. More than 4,200 prizes will be awarded throughout the sweepstakes. Customers can enter in-store by completing an Anniversary Sweepstakes entry form available at all Natural Grocers locations from Aug. 13–15.[vii]

In addition, customers can win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by counting the beach balls hidden throughout the pages of the August good4uSM Health Hotline® magazine, available at all Natural Grocers locations. Customers who correctly count the beach balls and submit an official entry form at their local store between Aug. 7 and Sept. 5 will be entered into a companywide drawing to win.[viii]

MORE SPECIAL OFFERS AND DAILY DEALS FOR {N}POWER MEMBERS

{N}power members can catch even more Anniversary savings and perks, including:

Aug. 13-15: Free Limited-Edition Reusable Shopping Bag – {N}power members will receive one newly designed limited-edition 71st Anniversary reusable bag with purchase. [ix]

{N}power members will receive one newly designed limited-edition 71st Anniversary reusable bag with purchase. Aug. 13-15: Free Chocolate – {N}power members enjoy one free Natural Grocers ® Brand Organic Chocolate Bar, with a $25 purchase. Clip coupon in mobile app or email on August 13. [x]

{N}power members enjoy one free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Chocolate Bar, with a $25 purchase. Clip coupon in mobile app or email on August 13. Aug. 13-15: BOGO Free Range Eggs: {N}power members can purchase one dozen Contented Hen ® Free Range Large Brown Eggs or a dozen Natural Grocers Brand Eggs and get one dozen of equal or lesser value free. [xi]

{N}power members can purchase one dozen Contented Hen Free Range Large Brown Eggs or a dozen Natural Grocers Brand Eggs and get one dozen of equal or lesser value free. Aug. 14: $4 Thursday Deals – Dive into $4 deals like Everyone ® Select Hand Soaps ($4/12.75 oz), Quinn ® Gluten-Free Filled Pretzel Nuggets ($4/5-7 oz), and Natural Grocers Brand Organic Multi-Surface Cleaners ($4/26 oz). [xii] {N}power members only.

Dive into $4 deals like Everyone Select Hand Soaps ($4/12.75 oz), Quinn Gluten-Free Filled Pretzel Nuggets ($4/5-7 oz), and Natural Grocers Brand Organic Multi-Surface Cleaners ($4/26 oz). {N}power members only. Aug. 15: $5 Friday Deals – Keep the good vibes rolling with deals on customer favorites including Patagonia Provisions ™ Tinned Sardines ($5/4.2 oz), Mountain Valley ® Spring and Sparkling Waters (2/$5, 33.8 oz), Red's ® Frozen Burritos (2/$5) and EPIC ® Meat Bites ($5/2.5 oz). [xiii] {N}power members only.

Keep the good vibes rolling with deals on customer favorites including Patagonia Provisions Tinned Sardines ($5/4.2 oz), Mountain Valley Spring and Sparkling Waters (2/$5, 33.8 oz), Red's Frozen Burritos (2/$5) and EPIC Meat Bites ($5/2.5 oz). {N}power members only. August 16: $6 Saturday Deals – Catch one more wave of savings with premium products like Cosmic Bliss® Select Organic Dairy-Free Frozen Desserts ($6/14 oz), Boiron® Arnica Cream and Gel ($6 each) and Jackson's Chips® Avocado Oil Sweet Potato Chips ($2/6, 5 oz).[xiv] {N}power members only.

{N}power is Natural Grocers' free rewards program. Join and start saving more by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/npower. Customers can also join by downloading the Natural Grocers Mobile App on Apple or Google Play.

CELEBRATING BY GIVING BACK

On Thursday, Aug. 13, 1% of all sales at Natural Grocers will go directly to the Heroes in Aprons Fund, a nonprofit established in 2021 to support eligible Natural Grocers good4u Crew members facing unexpected hardship due to circumstances beyond their control.[xv] To learn more about Heroes in Aprons, visit naturalgrocers.com/heroes-in-aprons-fund.

FOLLOW THE FUN

Follow along for Anniversary updates, savings and special events by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com or follow Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.

Click here for an Anniversary Media Kit, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

For media requests, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 174 stores in 22 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers are available only to {N}power members from 8/13/2026 through 8/15/2026 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Offer valid 8/13/2026 only from 4:30-6 p.m. at participating stores, while supplies last. No rain checks. Limit one per customer. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] Offer valid 8/14/2026 only from 3-5 p.m. at participating stores, while supplies last. No rain checks. Limit one per customer. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iv] Offer valid 8/14/2026 at participating stores, while supplies last. In store entry only; customer must be present at time of drawing to win. No rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[v] Offer valid 8/15/2026 at participating stores, while supplies last. Quantity limited to first 50 customers. No rain checks. Limit one per customer. Void where prohibited by law. No rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

[vi] Offer valid 8/15/2026 only from 3-5 p.m. at participating stores, while supplies last. No rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vii] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Grand Prize winner will receive a Toyota® RAV4 Hybrid. Open only to legal residents of the following states who are 18 years old or older at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 8/13/2026 and ends on 8/15/2026. Winners are responsible for all taxes, fees, and memberships associated with prizes unless otherwise stated, including for the Grand Prize, dealer fees, sales tax, title and registration. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[viii] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the following states who are 18 years old or older at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 8/7/2026 and ends on 9/5/2026. Maximum of one entry per person. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[ix] Offers are available only to {N}power members from 8/13/2026 through 8/15/2026, with purchase at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[x] Valid for {N}power members only. Valid only 8/13/2026 through 8/15/2026. $25 minimum purchase required. Limit 1 per {N}power account, in-store only. Click to load the free chocolate bar offer to your account from the Natural Grocers mobile app, {N}power email or your online dashboard on 8/13/2026. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/terms.

[xi] Valid for {N}power members only. Valid only 8/13/2026 through 8/15/2026. Buy one (1) qualifying product and receive a second qualifying product of equal or lesser value for free. Valid for in-store customer purchases only; be sure to present your phone number at checkout to redeem your discount.

[xii] Valid for {N}power members only. Valid only 8/14/2026 at participating stores, while supplies last. Customer must enter phone number at checkout to redeem discount. Terms and conditions apply. See store for details.

[xiii] Valid for {N}power members only. Valid only 8/14/2026 at participating stores, while supplies last. Customer must enter phone number at checkout to redeem discount. Terms and conditions apply. See store for details.

[xiv] Valid for {N}power members only. Valid only 8/15/2026 at participating stores, while supplies last. Customer must enter phone number at checkout to redeem discount. Terms and conditions apply. See store for details.

[xv] Excludes gift card sales.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.