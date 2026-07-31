Natural Grocers® Named 2026 Sustainability Retailer of the Year by Produce Business

Produce Business honors Natural Grocers as its 2026 Sustainability Retailer of the Year. Post this

"At Natural Grocers, sustainability isn't a trend or a standalone initiative. It's woven into the fabric of who we are," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Our Five Founding Principles have guided us for more than 70 years, and this recognition reflects the dedication of our Crew, farmers, vendors and partners who help bring those principles to life every day."

NATURAL GROCERS' FIVE FOUNDING PRINCIPLES

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers built its business on Five Founding Principles: Quality, Always Affordable PricesSM, Nutrition Education, Community and Crew. While the term "sustainability" was not commonly used when the company was founded, many of its core practices have long reflected a commitment to environmental stewardship, human health and community well-being.

Today, those principles continue to guide decisions across the company's operations. Natural Grocers remains committed to selling only USDA-certified organic produce, supporting regenerative agriculture, providing free science-based nutrition education and maintaining product standards designed to promote both personal and planetary health.

SUSTAINABILITY IN ACTION

Natural Grocers' sustainability efforts span the entire business; from the products it sells to the way it operates its stores. Highlights include:

Selling only 100% USDA-certified organic produce in every store

Supporting regenerative agriculture practices through industry partnerships, education and advocacy

Eliminating plastic grocery bags at checkout in 2009

Offering compostable produce bags and recyclable paper shopping bags

Investing in energy-efficient store technologies and sustainable building practices

Working with farmers and suppliers to advance environmentally responsible growing methods

Providing ongoing sustainability education for good4uSM Crew members and customers

The company also collaborates with organizations and industry stakeholders to advance conversations around responsible food production and the future of agriculture.

SUPPORTING THE FUTURE OF FOOD

Natural Grocers operates under the belief that the future of food depends on practices that support healthy soil, biodiversity, water quality and resilient farming communities. Through supplier partnerships, customer education programs and product standards that prioritize organic and responsibly sourced foods, the company continues to champion practices that benefit both people and the planet.

"As interest in sustainability continues to grow, we're encouraged to see more consumers seeking transparency in how their food is grown and produced," said Matt Fowler, category manager for produce. "We're proud to help make those choices easier by offering 100% USDA-certified organic produce backed by the quality, transparency and affordability customers deserve."

Natural Grocers also prioritizes products and producers with organic and regenerative agriculture practices across its food categories and maintains high meat, egg and dairy standards designed to support animal welfare and resilient farming communities.

ABOUT PRODUCE BUSINESS

Founded in 1985, Produce Business is a leading trade publication serving supermarket retailers, wholesalers, distributors, suppliers and other stakeholders across the global fresh produce industry. The publication's Sustainability Retailer of the Year award recognizes retailers demonstrating leadership in sustainable business practices, environmental stewardship and long-term commitment to responsible food systems.

Learn more about this recognition in Produce Business' feature article, "Rooted in Sustainability."

For more information about awards received by Natural Grocers, visit Natural Grocers Awards.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 174 stores in 22 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.