Natural Grocers® Celebrates Father's Day with Limited-Time Deals and Summer Savings, June 19-21, 2026

Natural Grocers® offers dad-worthy deals, grilling favorites and recipes for Father's Day, June 19–21. Post this

FIRE UP FATHER'S DAY FLAVOR

Through June 21: Top off grilled favorites with Natural Grocers® Brand essentials. Natural Grocers offers a selection of premium-quality cookout staples that deliver flavor, convenience, and exceptional savings[i] for all your grilling endeavors.

NEW: Natural Grocers Brand Organic Hamburger Buns (Whole Grain or White, Always Affordable, $4.49/8 count).

Natural Grocers Brand Organic Hamburger Buns (Whole Grain or White, Always Affordable, $4.49/8 count). Natural Grocers Brand Organic Ketchup (Always Affordable SM , $2.99 or {N}power pricing, $2.69/20 oz).

, $2.99 or {N}power pricing, $2.69/20 oz). Natural Grocers Brand Organic Mustard (Always Affordable, $2.49/10 oz).

Natural Grocers Brand Organic Sliced Cheese (Always Affordable, $4.99, {N}power pricing, 2 for $8/6 oz).

Natural Grocer Brand Bread and Butter Pickle Chips (Always Affordable, $4.89/24 oz).

FATHER'S DAY DEALS

With Even More AffordableSM savings of up to 52 percent, {N}power members can kick off summer fun and create a good4uSM Father's Day weekend, June 19–21.[ii]

Fuel Dad's summer adventures, then quench his thirst with Clif ® Builders Bars ($17.99/12 pack), botanically brewed Fentimans Rose Lemonade ($4.39/4 pack, 9.3 oz) or Nixie ® Organic Zero-Sugar Sodas ($1.59 each).

Builders Bars ($17.99/12 pack), botanically brewed Fentimans Rose Lemonade ($4.39/4 pack, 9.3 oz) or Nixie Organic Zero-Sugar Sodas ($1.59 each). Dad can work hard, play hard, and smell great while saving 25% off all Every Man Jack ® products. From beard butter and face wash to deodorant, these outdoor-inspired products feature clean ingredients and sustainably minded practices.

products. From beard butter and face wash to deodorant, these outdoor-inspired products feature clean ingredients and sustainably minded practices. Looking for the perfect salty-and-sweet indulgent treat without any synthetic colors or artificial flavors? Pick up a pack of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coated Almonds ($3.39/3.5 oz).

MORE {N}POWER® PERKS

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free member rewards program, will have access to additional promotions for Father's Day:

June 21: Starting June 19, {N}power members can click the coupon in the mobile app or their member email for a free Epic ® Snack Strip or Solely ® Organic Fruit Jerky on Sunday, June 21 (minimum $10 purchase). [iii]

Starting June 19, {N}power members can click the coupon in the mobile app or their member email for a free Epic Snack Strip or Solely Organic Fruit Jerky on Sunday, June 21 (minimum $10 purchase). June 19–21: {N}power members can enjoy 10% off their entire alcohol purchase at select Natural Grocers locations. [iv]

{N}power members can enjoy 10% off their entire alcohol purchase at select Natural Grocers locations. June 1–June 30: Enter to win the Solaray® Health Club Membership Sweepstakes. For every two Solaray products purchased between June 1–June 30, {N}power members will be entered to win a six-month health club membership (a $375 value).[v]

Not a member? Not a problem! Customers who join Natural Grocers' member rewards program will receive a $2 reward off their next purchase, plus over $12 in coupons, the first month: www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.[vi]

FRESH FATHER'S DAY RECIPES

Celebrate Dad this Father's Day with the company's curated collection of mouthwatering recipes designed to satisfy every craving and cooking style. This impressive selection includes perfectly seared steaks, grilled specialties, hearty burgers, brunch classics, decadent desserts, and creative vegetarian options, all crafted with natural, quality ingredients.

FOLLOW, DOWNLOAD & SUBSCRIBE

Stay connected with Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for the latest and greatest. Customers can also:

Download the Natural Grocers App to unlock access to {N}power rewards, digital coupons and more.

Subscribe to the good4u Health Hotline ® for more recipes, educational articles and sale highlights.

for more recipes, educational articles and sale highlights. Click here for a complimentary Father's Day media kit from Natural Grocers.

Contact [email protected] for all media inquiries.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 172 stores in 22 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers available from 5/29/2026 through 6/21/26 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. {N}power offers are available only to registered {N}power® members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. All discounts are on regular prices and cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Offer available only to registered {N}power members, 6/19/26 through 6/21/26. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] Limit 1 per {N}power account. In-store only on 6/21/26. Click to load the free meat or fruit strip offer to {N}power account from the Natural Grocers mobile app, {N}power email or online dashboard starting on 6/19/26. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/terms.

[iv] Must be 21 or older for alcohol purchases. Alcohol products not offered at all store locations. See store for details. Please drink responsibly. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. This offer has been pre-loaded to {N}power accounts. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

[v] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are 18 years old or older at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Void where prohibited by law. Must be an {N}power member to enter. Sweepstakes starts on 6/1/26 and ends on 6/30/26. Fourteen total prize winners will be selected from all eligible entries. For official rules, complete details and alternative mode of entry, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vi] Coupons will be emailed to email address provided upon signup and must be loaded from the email or the Natural Grocers mobile app. $2 offer will be autoloaded to {N}power account.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.