Natural Grocers® Kicks Off 71st Anniversary Celebration With a $71,000 Product Donation to Food Bank of the Rockies™ in Partnership With Pop Your Vitamins™

The donation includes thousands of wholesome snack items from Natural Grocers, including trail mixes, nuts, seeds and other grab-and-go favorites, plus more than 20,000 cans of functional wellness beverages donated by Pop Your Vitamins. Together, these products will help Food Bank of the Rockies continue its mission of supporting individuals and families facing hunger across the region.

"For 71 years, Natural Grocers has believed that healthy communities start with access to nutritious food," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "We're honored to support Food Bank of the Rockies and grateful to collaborate with Pop Your Vitamins as we kick off our anniversary celebration. Together, we're demonstrating the power of community partnerships to make a meaningful difference for our neighbors."

FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES AND NATURAL GROCERS

For more than two decades, Natural Grocers and its customers have supported Food Bank of the Rockies through shared efforts to combat hunger and strengthen communities across 32 counties in Colorado and 23 counties in Wyoming. The $71,000 product donation, made in partnership with Colorado-based Pop Your Vitamins, builds on that longstanding relationship and reflects Natural Grocers' belief that everyone deserves access to nutritious food.

Through ongoing initiatives such as its Bring Your Own Bag Program and additional in-store donation campaigns, Natural Grocers has donated more than $1.3 million to Food Bank of the Rockies, helping provide more than four million meals to support the organization's mission to nourish neighbors facing hunger.

"Right now, food insecurity is at its highest level in more than a decade, both locally and nationally," said Mark Weslar, food sourcing director for Food Bank of the Rockies. "Because of committed partners like Natural Grocers, we can continue to show up for our neighbors with the nourishing food they need to thrive, wherever and whenever hunger rises."

Food Bank of the Rockies recently opened its new 270,000-square-foot distribution center in Aurora, Colorado. The facility provides the capacity and flexibility to:

Triple cold food storage space.

Triple volunteer capacity.

Increase fresh produce distribution by up to 50% over time.

Food Bank of the Rockies makes it easy to ignite the power of community to nourish people facing hunger through volunteer opportunities and charitable donations. Learn more at foodbankrockies.org.

POP YOUR VITAMINS

Since its founding, Natural Grocers has championed independent and mission-driven brands that align with its standards and values. By providing shelf space, visibility and customer access for emerging companies, the retailer has helped introduce countless natural and organic products to shoppers while fostering innovation throughout the industry.

As one of the newest Colorado-based brands available at Natural Grocers, Pop Your Vitamins joins a long tradition of emerging companies that have found an early retail home at Natural Grocers as they grow their businesses and connect with customers. Through this donation collaboration, Natural Grocers and Pop Your Vitamins are demonstrating how local partnerships can create meaningful benefits for communities across Colorado.

"At Pop Your Vitamins, we believe that taking care of yourself shouldn't feel complicated or out of reach," said Kelly Bond, marketing and social media manager for Pop Your Vitamins. Food Bank of the Rockies does incredible work for Colorado and Wyoming families, and Natural Grocers has supported that mission for decades. We're proud to partner with Natural Grocers by donating approximately 20,000 cans to help make healthy options more accessible for families across the region."

NATURAL GROCERS' 71ST ANNIVERSARY: AUG. 13–15

The donation serves as the official kickoff to Natural Grocers' 71st anniversary celebration. Founded in Lakewood, Colorado, in 1955, the company has spent more than seven decades helping customers achieve their health goals through premium-quality products, nutrition education and a deep commitment to the communities it serves. In-store anniversary festivities will take place Aug. 13–15 and feature the company's biggest sale of the year, along with free food, giveaways and family-friendly fun.*

{N}power® members can save up to 52% on more than 600 products during the company's biggest sale of the year. [i]

Daily giveaways and free samples for all customers. [ii]

Customers can enter to win more than 4,200 prizes valued at more than $184,000, including a Toyota® RAV4 Hybrid valued at $45,000.[iii]

*Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information on upcoming anniversary celebration sales, sweepstakes and in-store fun.

FOLLOW, DOWNLOAD & SUBSCRIBE

Stay connected with Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for the latest and greatest. Customers can also download the Natural Grocers App to unlock access to {N}power rewards, digital coupons and more.

To learn more about Food Bank of the Rockies visit foodbankrockies.org.

Click here for a complimentary media kit from Natural Grocers.

Contact [email protected] for all media inquiries.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 174 stores in 22 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

ABOUT POP YOUR VITAMINS

Pop Your Vitamins is a Colorado-based vitamin soda brand creating an entirely new beverage category by combining essential daily vitamins with the familiar enjoyment of drinking a soda. Available in convenient mini cans, PYV makes it easier and more enjoyable to build a daily wellness habit without adding another step to your routine. Available at select Natural Grocers locations and online at drinkpopyourvitamins.com. Media Contact: Kelly Bond, [email protected].

[i] Offers are available only to {N}power members from 8/13/2026 through 8/15/2026 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Offers valid only from 8/13/2026 through 8/15/2026 and vary per day. Offers available only at participating Natural Grocers locations, while supplies last. For complete details visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/anniversary. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. One Grand Prize winner will receive a Toyota® RAV4 Hybrid. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WI, and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 8/13/2026 and ends on 8/15/2026. Winners are responsible for all taxes, fees, and memberships associated with prizes unless otherwise stated, including for the Grand Prize, dealer fees, sales tax, title and registration. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.