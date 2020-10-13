Natural Grocers™ Digs Into Thanksgiving With Debut Of "Let's Talk Turkey" Video

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers knows that the tastiest and healthiest Thanksgiving feast starts with the star of the show—the turkey—which is why the natural and organic grocery retailer exclusively partners with Mary's Free-Range Turkey to sell the highest quality, humanely raised poultry. In anticipation of this year's Thanksgiving, Natural Grocers debuts "Let's Talk Turkey," an engaging, playful, and educational short video which spotlights the five types of Mary's Turkeys customers can now pre-order at Natural Grocers.

Heading into the holiday season, Natural Grocers debuts its “Let’s Talk Turkey” parody video, a playful, engaging and educational tool to help customers select the right Mary’s Free-Range Turkey for their Thanksgiving. Mary's Turkey, which adheres to the same high-quality standards as Natural Grocers, is dedicated to humane and sustainable farming practices, emphasizing quality over quantity and prioritizing animal welfare over everything else.

The 13-minute video, written, directed and produced by Natural Grocers, features actors dressed as Mary's Turkeys—Olivia Vital (an Organic Turkey), Freeda Footloose (a Free-Range Turkey), and Bay Salty (a Brined Turkey)—in conversation with Director Henry Heirloom (a Heritage Turkey) as they prep for their Natural Grocers commercial debut. Later in the short, Terra Beanie (representing the Tofurky brand, and not available for preorder) makes a cameo as the perfect option for vegans and, with the magic of TV, Henry Heirloom turns into an organic bone-in turkey for those planning for a smaller group. Before calling it a wrap, Conner Rampant (a conventional turkey) stumbles into the scene and is quickly sent to the "other guys'" TV commercial because Natural Grocers would never sell conventional turkeys.

Why Mary's Free-Range Turkey

Since its start in 1954, Mary's Turkey has been dedicated to humane and sustainable farming practices, emphasizing quality over quantity and prioritizing animal welfare over everything else. This means all Mary's Turkeys adhere to the same high-quality standards as Natural Grocers does: no antibiotics or ionophores, Non-GMO Project Verified, free range (2.4 square feet, or greater, per bird), fed a non-GMO vegetarian diet, no additives (MSG, salt, basting solutions), no preservatives, no added hormones1 or other growth promotants, gluten-free and raised in the USA. In addition to these standards, Natural Grocers' behind-the-scenes parody video entertainingly delivers insights to the unique benefits of each type of Mary's Turkey, and why they are the best option for any Thanksgiving gathering—no matter the size or budget:

Heritage – Descendants of the original American turkey, perfect for foodies

Organic – Most extraordinary quality at an Always Affordable SM Price

Price Non-GMO – Best value for exceptional quality

Brined – Cooking made easy

Breast – Good option for smaller gatherings

Tofurkey – One of the many available turkey alternatives

Make Thanksgiving Better – Reserve a Mary's Turkey

Mary's Turkey is available now for pre-order at all Natural Grocers stores and online for in-store pickup. Customers can visit Natural Grocers' Thanksgiving site to watch "Let's Talk Turkey," learn more about Mary's Free-Range Turkey, reserve the type and size of turkey that's right for them, and find recipes to create a Thanksgiving menu for every diet—gluten-free, keto and paleo friendly, vegan, and traditional.

{N}power® members who place their order by October 31, 2020 will received a $5 reward2 to be used November 19 – November 25, 2020. Pre-orders are not required but are strongly recommended in order to get the right size and type.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices, and free, science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states. Follow Natural Grocers on social media via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. #NaturalGrocers

1 Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones in pork and poultry products. 2 $5 off reward is only available to registered {N}power members and is valid only from November 19 – November 25, 2020 at participating Natural Grocers stores. Reward is redeemable only for in-store purchases and will be applied to the product's regular, non-discounted price.

