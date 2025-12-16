Natural Grocers® Launches New Organic Essential Oils

Natural Grocers proudly expands its private-label Body Care line with 10 organic essential oil scents. Post this

TREAT YOUR NOSE TO THE SCENTS OF THE SEASON

Though these premium-quality oils hit shelves at all 168 Natural Grocers locations just in time for the holidays, the scents are designed to last well beyond the season.

"From cinnamon to tea tree, with lemon in between, this line offers a scent and size for everyone. It's our hope that these oils delight the nose, while offering peace of mind," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers.

"We are proud to partner with a small, family-run company that bottles and ships all its products from the United States. They take pride in procuring oils from only the most reputable of sources and work closely with all their distributors. You can rest assured the ingredients in these oils—and how they are distilled and packaged—reflect that same level of care."

ORGANIC ESSENTIAL OIL VARIETIES/PRICING

Organic Cinnamon Essential Oil ($11.99/1 oz)

Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil ($6.99/1 oz)

Organic Frankincense Essential Oil ($17.99/1 oz)

Organic Lavender Essential Oil ($18.99/1 oz)

Organic Lavender Essential Oil ($49.99/4 oz)

Organic Lemon Essential Oil ($9.99/1 oz)

Organic Oregano Essential Oil ($19.99/1 oz)

Organic Patchouli Essential Oil ($19.99/1 oz)

Organic Peppermint Essential Oil ($12.99/1 oz)

Organic Peppermint Essential Oil ($33.99/4 oz)

Organic Rosemary Essential Oil ($10.99/1 oz)

Organic Tea Tree Essential Oil ($10.99/1 oz

PRODUCT ATTRIBUTES

Certified Organic

Cruelty-Free/No Animal Testing

Alcohol-Free Production Process

Made Without Additives, Residual Solvents, Fillers, or Preservatives

Responsibly Sourced

Bottled in the U.S. from Globally Sourced Ingredients

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Since its launch in 2016, Natural Grocers Brand Products has grown to more than 900 high-quality items, available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. Recent additions to the private-label line include two varieties of organic winter seasonal coffees and non-GMO pickles and relish. Customers can look forward to more premium-quality, Always Affordable products, including beef sticks and beef bites (on shelves now) and organic frozen fruit smoothie blends, coming soon.

Click here for a media kit, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

Learn more about Natural Grocers' Body Care Standards here.

To request media samples, or for any press-related questions, please contact Katie Macarelli: [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.