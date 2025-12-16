Natural Grocers® Launches New Organic Essential Oils

Customers can choose from 10 different scents for their next indulgent aromatic escape at the company's Always AffordableSM prices
LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the nation's leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, has added a new line of organic essential oils to its private-label Body Care offerings. Responsibly sourced and cruelty-free, Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Essential Oils are crafted without additives, residual solvents, fillers or preservatives. Each scent is formulated to deliver quality and potency at an Always Affordable PriceSM.
TREAT YOUR NOSE TO THE SCENTS OF THE SEASON Though these premium-quality oils hit shelves at all 168 Natural Grocers locations just in time for the holidays, the scents are designed to last well beyond the season.
"From cinnamon to tea tree, with lemon in between, this line offers a scent and size for everyone. It's our hope that these oils delight the nose, while offering peace of mind," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers.
"We are proud to partner with a small, family-run company that bottles and ships all its products from the United States. They take pride in procuring oils from only the most reputable of sources and work closely with all their distributors. You can rest assured the ingredients in these oils—and how they are distilled and packaged—reflect that same level of care."
ORGANIC ESSENTIAL OIL VARIETIES/PRICING
Organic Cinnamon Essential Oil ($11.99/1 oz)
Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil ($6.99/1 oz)
Organic Frankincense Essential Oil ($17.99/1 oz)
Organic Lavender Essential Oil ($18.99/1 oz)
Organic Lavender Essential Oil ($49.99/4 oz)
Organic Lemon Essential Oil ($9.99/1 oz)
Organic Oregano Essential Oil ($19.99/1 oz)
Organic Patchouli Essential Oil ($19.99/1 oz)
Organic Peppermint Essential Oil ($12.99/1 oz)
Organic Peppermint Essential Oil ($33.99/4 oz)
Organic Rosemary Essential Oil ($10.99/1 oz)
Organic Tea Tree Essential Oil ($10.99/1 oz
PRODUCT ATTRIBUTES
Certified Organic
Cruelty-Free/No Animal Testing
Alcohol-Free Production Process
Made Without Additives, Residual Solvents, Fillers, or Preservatives
Responsibly Sourced
Bottled in the U.S. from Globally Sourced Ingredients
ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.
