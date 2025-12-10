Natural Grocers® Unwraps the Season With Limited-Edition Organic Winter Coffees

PURPOSEFUL SOURCING, BETTER COFFEE

Natural Grocers' private-label coffee program reflects the company's commitment to responsible sourcing and exceptional flavor. Since 2018, Natural Grocers has proudly offered the first national private-label grocery coffee line sourced exclusively from organic and Fair Trade CertifiedTM beans. This is a standard it continues to uphold year after year. Each Natural Grocers Brand blend is made from 100% Arabica beans, hand-picked on steep, non-mechanized terrain for superior quality and consistency.

A FESTIVE FLAVOR DUO FOR THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR

These small-batch seasonal coffees are a thoughtful treat for gift-givers, holiday hosts, or anyone who loves a little magic in their morning routine without spending a small fortune at the coffee shop.

Organic Holiday Spice: Warm, nostalgic, and wonderfully aromatic, Holiday Spice features a complex blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and comforting baking-spice notes—rounded out with hints of fresh holly wreath greenery and a whisper of pine from a newly cut tree. It is the essence of the holidays, brewed deliciously into every cup.

Warm, nostalgic, and wonderfully aromatic, Holiday Spice features a complex blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and comforting baking-spice notes—rounded out with hints of fresh holly wreath greenery and a whisper of pine from a newly cut tree. It is the essence of the holidays, brewed deliciously into every cup. Organic Dark Chocolate Mint: A merry match of bright, sweet peppermint and rich dark chocolate. It opens with cooling mint, then settles into a smooth cocoa finish. Add cream and sugar and you've created something close to a homemade peppermint patty . . . in coffee form.

A merry match of bright, sweet peppermint and rich dark chocolate. It opens with cooling mint, then settles into a smooth cocoa finish. Add cream and sugar and you've created something close to a homemade peppermint patty . . . in coffee form. Pricing: Both varieties are available at Natural Grocers' Always AffordableSM price of $10.99/10 oz, with an "Even More Affordable", {N}power® member[i] price of $9.99/10 oz.

A PERFECT STOCKING STUFFER (OR SELF-CARE SPLURGE)

These festive coffees make it easy to treat yourself—or the coffee lover on your list. Pair them with a bar of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Chocolate ($3.99/3.17 oz) or a bag of Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Dark Chocolate Almonds ($4.79/6 oz) for a thoughtful, indulgent gift combo.[ii]

MORE HOLIDAY SAVINGS FOR THE SEASON

Caffeine isn't the only way to make the holidays merrier. Save big with more decadent deals, charming surprises, and plenty of festive fun by visiting your local Natural Grocers during the company's annual Holly DealsSM event, going on now, through Dec. 22. Learn more at www.naturalgrocers.com or follow Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.

Click here for a media kit featuring the limited-edition Winter Seasonal Coffees, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

To request media samples, or for any press-related questions, please contact: [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Limit 4.Offers valid 10/15/25 - 12/31/25. Valid for {N}power members only. Valid for in-store customer purchases only; and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers only available to registered members. Offers subject to program terms at https://naturalgrocers.com/terms, and privacy policy available at https://naturalgrocers.com/privacy. Terms and conditions apply, see store for details.

[ii] Offers valid 12/6/2025 – 12/22/2025, only for in-store purchases while supplies last, no rain checks. Offer void where prohibited by law. All prices and offers are subject to change. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. See store for details.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.