Natural Grocers® Honors Moms with Thoughtful Savings and Simple Joys This May

Pamper mom (or yourself) with special deals, freebies and festive touches at Natural Grocers® starting May 8. Post this

With deals on natural body care, giftable treats and feel-good essentials, shoppers will find meaningful, affordable ways to show appreciation—whether through a thoughtful gift, a shared meal or a simple moment of thanks. Customers can also enjoy giveaways and festive touches throughout Mother's Day weekend.

CELEBRATE THE ONES WHO NURTURE

With 170 stores in 21 states, Natural Grocers invites shoppers to stop by Mother's Day weekend to celebrate the people who nourish and inspire others, whether by raising children, mentoring, caregiving or simply showing up with love.

May 8: Pamper mom (or yourself) with some free body care and beauty goodies. The first 50 shoppers visiting the body care department at each location will receive a complimentary limited-edition beauty bag filled with samples from top-selling brands—and a FREE Natural Grocers Brand® Bath Bomb. [i]

Pamper mom (or yourself) with some free body care and beauty goodies. The first 50 shoppers visiting the body care department at each location will receive a complimentary limited-edition beauty bag filled with samples from top-selling brands—and a FREE Natural Grocers Brand® Bath Bomb. May 8: The next 100 customers will receive a Mystery Discount Coupon and a free limited-edition reusable beauty bag. [ii]

The next 100 customers will receive a Mystery Discount Coupon and a free limited-edition reusable beauty bag. May 8–10: {N}power® members can enjoy discounts of up to 48% off with the company's Even More Affordable SM Mother's Day specials customer favorites like Unreal® Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars (2/$9), Purely Elizabeth® Granolas ($5.99 ea.) and GT's Living Foods Synergy® Kombuchas ($2.29 ea.) and Aura Cacia® Discovery Kits ($12.99). [iii]

{N}power® members can enjoy discounts of up to 48% off with the company's Even More Affordable Mother's Day specials customer favorites like Unreal® Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars (2/$9), Purely Elizabeth® Granolas ($5.99 ea.) and GT's Living Foods Synergy® Kombuchas ($2.29 ea.) and Aura Cacia® Discovery Kits ($12.99). May 8–10: {N}power members can stock up or find the perfect gift at up to 26% off during Natural Grocers' sixth annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza. [iii]

{N}power members can stock up or find the perfect gift at up to during Natural Grocers' sixth annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza. May 8–10: {N}power members can buy one Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Coffee product and get one 50% off. Offer is autoloaded to customer account. [iv]

{N}power members can buy one Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Coffee product and get one 50% off. Offer is autoloaded to customer account. May 10: {N}power members will receive a FREE 3-ounce Theo ® Chocolate Bar w/$10 purchase. Clip digital coupon starting May 9. Limit 1 per {N}power account, while supplies last. [v]

{N}power members will receive a 3-ounce Theo Chocolate Bar w/$10 purchase. Clip digital coupon starting May 9. Limit 1 per {N}power account, while supplies last. May 8–30: Count the Combs Contest — Customers can enter to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by counting the mini comb illustrations hidden throughout the May edition of the Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline® Magazine (Vol. 106). [vi]

Count the Combs Contest — Customers can enter to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by counting the mini comb illustrations hidden throughout the May edition of the Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline® Magazine (Vol. 106). May 8–30: {N}power members who spend $50 or more on body care and beauty items will be automatically entered to win one of 30 Natural Grocers beauty gift baskets valued at $300 each, including a $100 Natural Grocers gift card.[vii]

*Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Signing up is quick and easy. Visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/npower and sign up today. Sign up by May 6 and get a surprise body care coupon on May 8!

COOK UP A MOMENT SHE'LL LOVE

From breakfast in bed to a relaxed spring supper, Natural Grocers helps turn everyday meals into meaningful moments. The Nutrition Education team has curated an assortment of easy, nourishing recipes that spotlight seasonal ingredients and simple ways to celebrate Mom around the table.

Mother's Day Recipes from Natural Grocers

{N}power members can feed mom and the family in a hearty, affordable fashion, with a Natural Grocers good4u® Meal Deal. Feed up to six for under $10 with a hearty, delicious Mother's Day Jammy French Toast Bake. Dairy-free and gluten-free options available, under $16.[viii]

GIFT OF NUTRITIONAL EDUCATION AND $5 OFF

Finally, for those looking for one more gift idea for mom, (or themselves) Natural Grocers invites its customers to book a FREE, one-hour in-person, Nutritional Health Coaching session or FREE, 30-minute Personalized Shopping Experience and earn a $5 Natural Grocers coupon.[ix]

Book a session with a Nutritional Health Coach.

Follow Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube for more Mother's Day fun and additional discount reminders.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 170 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Event will be held at participating stores on 5/8/2026 to the first 50 customers at participating stores. Limit 1 per in-store customer. Limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law. Crew and members of their household are not eligible. See stores for details and additional terms.

[i] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Event will be held at participating stores on 5/8/2026; bags with coupon will be given out first come, first served. Limit 1 per in-store customer. Limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law. Crew and members of their household are not eligible. See stores for details and additional terms.

[iii] Offers valid for {N}power members from 5/8/2026 to 5/10/2026 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, or combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iv] Offers valid for {N}power members from 5/8/2026 to 5/10/2026 and redeemable only for in-store customer purchases. Buy one Natural Grocers Brand coffee, get one 50% off coupon is autoloaded to {N}power member account. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/terms.

[v] $10 minimum purchase required. Limit 1 per {N}power account, in-store only. 3 oz. organic chocolate bar, excludes 1.7 oz. and 2.8 oz. bars. Click to load the free chocolate bar offer to your account from the Natural Grocers mobile app, {N}power email or online dashboard on 5/9/2026. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks.

[vi] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Void where prohibited by law. Contest starts on 5/8/2026 and ends on 5/30/2026. Maximum one entry per person. For official rules and complete details, visit: ww.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vii] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming (each, an "Eligible State"). Must be an {N}power member to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. Sweepstakes starts on 5/8/2026 and ends on 5/30/2026. For official rules, complete details and alternative method of entry, visit: ww.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[viii] THIS OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO REGISTERED {N}POWER MEMBERS. Must enter phone number associated with {N}power account at checkout to redeem. Offer ends June 30, 2026 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Pricing subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. We reserve the right to correct errors.

[ix] No purchase necessary. Coupon is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Promotion subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Minimum $5 purchase required.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.